Computer Vision software developer VisualCortex joins Axis Technology Partner Program

VisualCortex joins Axis Technology Integration Partner Program to deliver computer vision software and video analytics solutions to Axis Communications' global network of customers and partners across 50 countries

SYDNEY and LUND, Sweden, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCortex – the Video Intelligence Platform connecting computer vision's potential to real-world business outcomes – has signed an agreement with Axis Communications, a leader in network video solutions, joining the Axis Technology Integration Partner Program.

Under the terms of the agreement, VisualCortex will make its video analytics technology – particularly its People Counting Solution and Vehicle Counting Solution – readily accessible to Axis Communications clients, partners and system integrators across the globe.

"As an Axis Technology Integration Partner, VisualCortex will provide dedicated integrations and support to enable Axis Communications' global ecosystem to take full advantage of our platform approach to computer vision," said VisualCortex CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Elliott. "Axis Communications is a recognized leader in video surveillance and innovative network solutions. With a presence in over 50 countries, building the VisualCortex – Axis relationship is a vital part of our global growth plans and partner-based go-to-market strategy."

"Axis' channel-centric business model recognizes that the specialist knowledge and capabilities of partners like VisualCortex play a critical role in driving the shift from analog to digital video surveillance – something we've been doing for over 30 years," said Regional Director for Oceania at Axis Communications, Wai King Wong. "Supporting vendors like VisualCortex to develop deep integrations to Axis devices has been a core part of Axis' customer enablement strategy."

"The Axis Technology Integration Partner Program is a powerful collaboration platform that provides our partners with the tools and resources needed to develop advanced video surveillance solutions that truly empower our customers," said Wai King Wong. "The Axis Technology Integration Partner Program gives VisualCortex access to the tools, technical support and symbiotic marketing opportunities needed to deliver world-class video analytics solutions to our customers in quick-time. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal step in our global growth plans and partner-based go-to-market strategy, and we are excited to be working with VisualCortex to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers worldwide."

About VisualCortex

VisualCortex is making video data actionable in the enterprise. Its Video Intelligence Platform provides the stability and flexibility to productionize computer vision technology at scale. Able to be used for any video analytics use case in any industry, VisualCortex's production-ready cloud-based environment transforms video assets into analyzable streams of data.

The VisualCortex platform delivers the artificial intelligence smarts, governance and usability, enabling organizations to connect any number of video streams, repositories and use existing commodity hardware. An intuitive user interface, out-of-the-box reporting, range of configurations and integrations empower non-technical people to produce, analyze and act on insights derived from computer vision throughout the enterprise. Organizations can easily combine these AI-generated video insights with other data sources and systems to facilitate both real-time operations and strategic analysis. The VisualCortex Model Store also provides a secure marketplace for customers, partners and independent machine learning experts to share quality controlled computer vision models .

For more information, visit www.visualcortex.com

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

For further media information, interviews or images, or product demonstrations, please contact:

Lachlan James, VisualCortex Chief Marketing Officer, on +61 (0)431 835 658 or lachlan.james@visualcortex.com

For regular updates, follow VisualCortex on Twitter (@VisualCortexApp), LinkedIn (VisualCortex), YouTube (VisualCortex) and Facebook (@VisualCortexApp).

For regular industry news and analysis, subscribe to VisualCortex's mailing list here: https://visualcortex.com/contact-us/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074639/image_5019313_7056565.jpg

SOURCE VisualCortex