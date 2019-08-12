Computer Centre Donated by Hengtong Aberdare was Launched in Siqongweni

Siqongweni High School is one of the highest performing schools in the country with an 84% matric pass rate. MEC Mshengu said, as the modern world becomes sophisticated due to technological changes, institutions of learning in South Africa need to adapt and acclimatize themselves with the new digital education system which has been embraced by many countries all over the world.

"We strongly believe that the computer centre facility in Siqongweni High School will serve this purpose as we aim to advance and revolutionize our basic education in KwaZulu-Natal. The launch of this facility is in line with one of our strategic objectives which is to rigorously develop our leaners' technological skills to ensure that they compete with the best in the world.

We are prepared to work closely with the private sector and our social partners to improve our education system, particularly in technology, mathematics and science, to prepare our youth for the fourth industrial revolution," said MEC Mshengu.

The donation of the computer is part of the Aberdare's socio-economic development programme AberSchool Project, launched in 2017 in Pietermaritzburg to assist in addressing the low mathematics, physics and science subject pass rate in the country as well as to encourage pupils to take on these subjects. Siqongweni is one of the beneficiaries.

Dr. Song Haiyan, Africa Regional President of Hengtong Group and CEO of Abrdare, South Africa, said the world is moving towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, therefore Aberdare believes the youth in townships and rural areas need to be equipped with necessary technological skills to be relevant in this new technological era and to ensure that they are not left behind in the era of internet of things.

"It was this realization that propelled us to launch the AberSchool Project. As part of this initiative, we donated eLearning Tablets to Pietermaritzburg schools in August 2018. The project has thus contributed significantly in the excellent performance of the participating schools including Siqongweni," said Dr Song.

