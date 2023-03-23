Compressors Market Analysis: Market Size, Growth Rate, Top Segments, Major Drivers, And Leading Regions - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Compressors Global Market Report 2023, the global compressors market size will grow from $122.5 billion in 2022 to $125.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2%. The global compressors market size is expected to grow to $140.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 2%.

The global compressors market is segmented -

By Type: Air, Gas By Compressor Type: Positive Displacement, Centrifugal By Power Rating: 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW Above By Application: Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical & Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile

The top opportunities in the compressors market segmented by type will arise in the air segment, by application will arise in the industrial manufacturing segment, by compressor type will arise in the positive displacement segment, by power rating will arise in the 101-300 kW segment.

The major drivers propelling the compressors market growth include:

1. Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Air Compressors

During the forecast period, the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors will support the growth of the compressors market. Since the Paris Agreement was ratified in recent years, the world has been under pressure to employ low-carbon energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. For example, in May 2022, Atlas Copco, a Swedish industrial company that manufactures industrial tools and equipment, launched its most advanced, energy-efficient, sustainable and smart rotary screw compressor with energy savings of 60%.

2. Rising Demand For Oil-Free Compressors In Food And Beverage Industry

During the forecast period, the rising demand for oil-free compressors in the food and beverage industry will support the compressors market growth. Oil-free compressors house absolutely no oil in the compression chamber of the compressor system. Since the compression chamber is not lubricated, there is no chance that oil will pass through and come in touch with the packaged food or beverage. For example, in January 2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc, a US-based air and gas compressor manufacturing company, launched CompAir's oil-free rotary screw compressors, as part of its new D-Series range, delivering reliability, dynamic efficiency, lower operating costs and high-quality oil-free compressed air.

The global compressors market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. Atlas Copco AB was the largest competitor with a 2.03% compressors market share, followed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Hitachi Ltd., Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Elgi Equipments Ltd., Ariel Corporation and Kobe Steel Ltd.

According to compressors market report, major players are focusing on compressors market trends such as launching innovative products, seeking mergers and acquisitions, entering partnerships and collaborations, and expanding facilities through increasing investments.

