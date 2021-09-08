Compressor Wheel Market to Reach $4.33 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Enactment of stringent emission norms and increase in demand for high-power vehicles drive the growth of the global compressor wheel market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Compressor Wheel Market by Material (Cast Iron and Aluminum), Application (Automotive Engine and Stationary Engine), and Sales Type (OEMs and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global compressor wheel industry was estimated at $2.72 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Enactment of stringent emission norms and increase in demand for high-power vehicles drive the growth of the global compressor wheel market. On the other hand, surge in demand for electric vehicles restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the realm of material handlings are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8661

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to distorted manufacturing activities of automobile engines, thereby impacting the global compressor wheel market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown.

However, the situation is gradually coming under control, and the market is anticipated to recover soon.

The aluminum segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on material, the aluminum segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global compressor wheel market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its properties such as light weight and ductility.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the compressor wheel market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8661

The automotive engine segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the automotive engine segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global compressor wheel market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, due to growing utilization of compressor wheels in turbochargers of automobile engines. The stationary engine segment, however, would register at the fastest CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in emerging economies.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America garnered the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global compressor wheel market, due to large scale manufacturing of automotive products in the province. However, the market across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. Industrialization in the developing countries in the region propels the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Doncasters Group

Garrett Motion Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

KTS

Melett Ltd.

Owen Developments

Turbotech Precision Products Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

UACJ Corporation

Nelcon Motor Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8661

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Micro Motor Market: The global micro motor market size was $ 36,477.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $56,066.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Carbide Tools Market: The global carbide tools market size was valued at $11,300.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18,375.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Metalworking Tool Holder Market: The global metalworking tool holder market size was valued at $815.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,193.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Blind Bolts Market: The global blind bolts market was valued at $3,585.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,770.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Tooling Market:The global tooling market size was valued at $212,500.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $439,994.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Hole Saw Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydraulic Hammer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research