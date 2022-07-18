Comprehensive Metaverse Applications Could Reshape the Workplace

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse, broadly defined, includes virtual reality characterized by virtual worlds that continue to exist even when one is not connected as well as augmented reality that combines aspects of the digital and physical worlds. In recent years, several major social media platforms, technological leaders, and online game creators have started to establish a presence in this new growing market. Now, the metaverse is a rapidly growing trend with a large user base, allowing for a range of applications such as gaming, content creation, social interaction, learning and training, and virtual commerce online. The hardware necessary for the metaverse to work includes VR headsets, MR headsets, HUD, HMD, smart glasses, as well as smart helmets. And, according to data published by Verified Market Research, the Metaverse Market size was valued at USD 27.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach about USD 824 Billion by 2030, while growing at a CAGR of 39% from 2022 to 2030. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), Met Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTC: TCEHY), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES).

In a professional setting, the metaverse could changing how employees interact with the workspace. "The metaverse really is an evolution of how we communicate," says David Whelan, CEO of Engage XR, a metaverse-building platform. "It's a spatial way of communicating where you feel like you're in the same room with somebody — you can bring in PowerPoint presentations, you can write on the blackboards and it's a more engaging environment." According to a report by Employee Benefit News, the use of a metaspace at work could mean employees recreate their in-office experience online, as avatars that move around and interact with others in a virtual office space. Employers may also adopt the use of VR headsets during meetings and conferences to give users a completely immersive experience that goes beyond Zoom meetings and Slack channels.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) just announced breaking news that, "the Company launched its Digital Human as a Service ("DHaaS") employee training program, advancing the Company's metaverse initiative leveraging frontend AI technologies.

The Company officially launched in April a virtual digital human customer service guide named "Xiao e" who provides seamless, 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world, all delivered with leading AI technologies that are developed via the Company's in-house research as well as through partnership with various partners.

The DHaaS employee training program will help E-Home provide virtual coaching and training for existing and new household service workforce, nannies and nursing workers on professional service terminologies, the preparation of tool and relevant skillsets for household cooking and cleaning, as well as safety-related guidance and knowledge points. The program underpins the Company's vision of bringing a new approach to skills development and customer engagement.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: 'Utilizing the immersive capabilities of AI technologies , we manage to 'digitally activate' and transform trainings for household service professionals to become an engaging, and interactive three-dimensional experience with more efficiency and less costs. By introducing DHaas employee training program, we are making things easier for our workforce to grow their skillset, collaborate and share professional experience and improve on their skills.'"

Met Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced in a blog post on July 7th a new way for people to log into their VR headsets that doesn't require a Facebook account. Starting in August 2022, if a user is new to Meta VR devices or have previously merged their Oculus account with their Facebook account, they'll need to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile. If users have been logging into their VR device with their Oculus account, they can continue to do so until January 1, 2023, at which point they'll need to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile to continue using the Meta VR device.

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTC: TCEHY) Senior Vice President Steven Ma has delivered a speech virtually on his high-fidelity digital double at Tencent's "SPARK 2022" conference. Powered by next-gen technology, his digital double look very close to real life. Online events aren't the only places where digital avatars are appearing and making an impact. There's an explosion across multiple sectors and the market is projected to generate $527 billion by 2030. One example is Lumos, a virtual teenage vocalist. Like real-life influencers, he sings, dances and interacts with his fans. Earlier this year, he appeared in universities in China, dancing with students to show their youthful energy.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) hosted on March 30th through April 3rd, The Recording Academy's official GRAMMY Week on its platform. The Las Vegas-themed experience — in line with the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® taking place in Las Vegas for the very first time — will be held virtually from March 30 through April 3. The activations, in partnership with Mastercard, feature artist avatar meet & greets, chats, mini games, prizes, and a performance by two-time GRAMMY nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and Latin recording artist Camilo. Camilo, the first Latin artist to ever perform on Roblox, is nominated this year for Best Latin Pop Album (Mis Manos). The partnership marks the Academy's debut into the Metaverse and is Roblox's first brand-funded music activation. "We are thrilled to partner with Roblox for our first-ever official GRAMMY Week experience in the Metaverse," said Panos A. Panay, Co-President of the Recording Academy. "We are always looking to innovate and reach music lovers wherever they are, and there is no better partner for us to accomplish this than Roblox. Online gaming platforms are quickly becoming one of the most important music discovery channels for tens of millions of fans. As an Academy, it's our priority to continue broadening where and how our members connect with audiences around the world. Plus, my 8-year-old twin daughters think this is amazing."

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) and Xbox announced on June 12th, that NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat game, will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Game Pass on June 23 and be available for pre-order beginning on June 12. The announcement was officially unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 earlier today, marking a pivotal milestone for NetEase as it builds its position in the global console market. "We share the same ambition with Microsoft to bring appealing and exciting new gaming experiences to wider communities," said Zhipeng Hu, Vice President of NetEase, Inc. "It's a milestone step for us to bring this melee battle gameplay with Eastern aesthetics and philosophies to a new audience in Western markets, together with Microsoft, one of NetEase's long-standing partners."

