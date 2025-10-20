Compounding Pharmacy Market worth $19.41 billion by 2030 with 5.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Compounding Pharmacy Market, valued at US$13.48 billion in 2024, stood at US$14.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$19.41 billion by the end of the period. The market growth can be credited to persistent drug shortages in North America and Europe and the continued demand-supply gap for GLP-1 drugs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57885999

Browse in-depth TOC on " Compounding Pharmacy Market "

480 - Tables

60 - Figures

350 - Pages

By product, the global compounding pharmacy market is divided into seven main categories based on product type: topical drugs, oral drugs, parenteral drugs, rec

tal drugs, nasal drugs, ophthalmic drugs, and other products. The oral drugs segment holds the largest share in the market, driven by the demand for customized, patient-specific therapies that meet individual medical needs. Oral formulations such as capsules, tablets, suspensions, and solutions are widely used across various therapeutic areas, including hormone replacement, pediatric and geriatric care, pain management, gastrointestinal disorders, and chronic disease management. The ability to customize dosage strengths, flavors, excipients, and release profiles improves patient adherence, especially for populations with difficulty swallowing tablets or needing precise dose adjustments. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and endocrine disorders further increases the demand for personalized oral medications that can enhance efficacy while reducing side effects. Advances in formulation technologies—including sustained-release systems, taste-masking techniques, and bioavailability-enhancing carriers—improve therapeutic results and patient satisfaction. Compliance with FDA guidelines and USP standards ensures that compounded oral medications meet strict safety, sterility, and quality requirements, building trust among healthcare providers. Moreover, increasing awareness of personalized medicine and broader access through hospital, specialty, and retail compounding pharmacies support the segment's growth. With the merging of patient-focused care, technological progress, and rising demand for convenient, customizable oral therapies, the oral drugs segment continues to significantly contribute to revenue growth and innovation in the global compounding pharmacy industry.

By application, Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the compounding pharmacy market, driven by increasing awareness of personalized treatment options for hormonal imbalances and age-related conditions. Compounded HRT allows customization of hormone type, dosage, and delivery method, such as creams, gels, troches, or injections, tailored to individual patient needs, enhancing efficacy and minimizing side effects compared to standard commercially available therapies. The rising prevalence of menopause-related symptoms, andropause, and other endocrine disorders has fueled demand for individualized therapies that address unique hormonal profiles. Advances in formulation technologies, including bioidentical hormones and transdermal delivery systems, have improved absorption, stability, and patient compliance. The trend toward patient-centric care, combined with healthcare provider preference for personalized dosing, positions HRT as a key driver of growth within the therapeutic segment. Regulatory oversight by the FDA and adherence to USP standards ensure the safety and quality of compounded hormone therapies, further bolstering confidence. Expanding access through specialty and retail pharmacies, coupled with ongoing research on long-term efficacy and safety, reinforces hormone replacement therapy's role as the fastest-growing application in the global compounding pharmacy market.

By geography, the market for compounding pharmacy is divided into five segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market in the global compounding pharmacy sector, driven by rising healthcare awareness, increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, and expanding demand for personalized medications. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and better access to healthcare facilities are fueling the adoption of compounded therapies, especially in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. The region benefits from a rising number of hospital pharmacies, specialty clinics, and compounding service providers offering customized dosage forms, including sterile preparations, topical drugs, and hormone replacement therapies. Government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, along with increased regulatory focus on quality standards and patient safety, are encouraging market growth. Advances in compounding technologies, such as automated sterile preparation systems and digital workflow solutions, further improve efficiency and product consistency. Additionally, growing awareness of patient-centered care, non-invasive therapies, and pediatric and geriatric treatment needs supports the adoption of compounded medications. These factors collectively position Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market, creating significant opportunities for both established players and new entrant pharmacies.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57885999

Key players in the compounding pharmacy market include Baxter (US), Empower Pharmacy (US), B. Braun (Germany), Fagron (Netherlands), QuVa Pharma (US), SCA Pharma (US), Nephron Pharmaceuticals (US), Leiters Health (US), Pharmaxo (UK).

Baxter (US):

Baxter (US) is a leading player in the compounding pharmacy market, offering a broad range of sterile and non-sterile compounding services with a strong presence in developed and emerging markets. The company's extensive expertise and comprehensive service portfolio have helped it gain a significant market share and establish itself as a dependable partner in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Baxter also emphasizes inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships, to expand its capabilities and global presence.

Empower Pharmacy (US)

Empower Pharmacy (US) is a leading compounding pharmacy that specializes in customized medications, including sterile and non-sterile formulations, tailored to meet individual patient needs. The company operates one of the largest and most advanced 503A and 503B compounding facilities in the US, ensuring high-quality, compliant, and scalable production. Empower Pharmacy serves healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals nationwide, focusing on innovation, regulatory excellence, and patient-centered care. The company continues to grow its capabilities and market presence through infrastructure investments and technology-driven compounding solutions.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

High Potency APIs Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Contract Research Organization Services Market

Clinical Trial Supplies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Compounding Pharmacy Companies and Compounding Pharmacy Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg