Compounding Pharmacy Market and Pharma Manufacturing Poised for Strong, Parallel Growth by 2030 | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence recently released comprehensive reports on compounding pharmacy market and pharma manufacturing industry, detailing robust growth trajectories for both sectors. Driven by increasing demand for personalized therapies and advanced production technologies, these markets are set to expand significantly through 2030, creating strategic opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare value chain.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Outlook

The compounding pharmacy market, valued at approximately USD 15.1 billion in 2025, is forecast to reach nearly USD 20 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, says Mordor Intelligence. Growth stems from rising demand for customized medications, chronic pain management alternatives, and expanded bio-identical hormone therapies. Personalized formulations for pediatric and geriatric patients further bolster market uptake, ensuring precise dosing and improved adherence.

"Our analysis indicates that the compounding sector is becoming a vital component of modern therapeutics," according to the Mordor Intelligence report on compounding pharmacies. "Continued API localization and advanced sterile workflows are key to meeting growing volumes while maintaining rigorous quality standards."

Key Drivers Behind Compounding Pharmacy Growth

Personalized Medication Demand: Tailored pain-management mixes and hormone therapies address individual patient needs.

Regulatory Frameworks: Guidelines permitting compounding during commercial drug shortages enhance market resilience.

Technological Integration: Automated sterile systems and digital quality assurance streamline high-volume operations.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Dynamics

According to Mordor Intelligence, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market stands at roughly USD 506 billion in 2025 and is expected to ascend to approximately USD 811 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%. Growth is anchored by reshoring incentives, continuous manufacturing adoption, and expansion of biosimilar capacity. Investment in AI-driven quality-control systems and modular plant designs accelerates time-to-market and supports diversified supply chains.

"Advanced production technologies and regulatory support for continuous processes are transforming manufacturing economics," as per Mordor Intelligence's pharma manufacturing research report. "These trends enable manufacturers to balance scale with flexibility, essential for both blockbuster and niche therapies."

Emerging Trends in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Continuous Processing Adoption: Cutting facility footprints and operating costs, supported by clear regulatory pathways.

Biosimilar Surge: Patent expirations drive contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) engagement.

Digital Integration: AI, IoT, and automation improve throughput, predictive maintenance, and batch-release timelines.

Synergies and Market Implications

Together, the rapid expansion of compounding pharmacies and the modernization of pharmaceutical manufacturing underscore a broader shift toward personalized, efficient, and resilient healthcare supply chains. Stakeholders—from CXOs and business analysts to healthcare research institutes—should monitor these intersecting markets for strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and supply-chain optimizations.

As these markets evolve, organizations equipped with actionable intelligence can capitalize on specialized formulations and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Mordor Intelligence's dual insights drive informed decision-making, empowering clients to navigate complexity and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Animal Drug Compounding Market: The market is projected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2025 to USD 2.04 billion by 2030 at a 7.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by personalized pet therapies, cannabinoid-based formulations, FDA-driven shortages, and AI-enabled compounding, while regulatory compliance and rising costs remain key challenges.

Veterinary Drugs Market: The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by rising infectious diseases in pets and livestock, advancements in biologics, and increasing demand for animal-based products. The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak in Asia is accelerating vaccine R&D, with companies like Hester Biosciences developing vaccines to address this need. Such disease outbreaks and innovation efforts are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

OTC Drugs Market: The market is projected to grow from USD 195.96 billion in 2025 to USD 247.74 billion by 2030 at a 4.8% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising self-care trends, regulatory shifts enabling prescription-to-OTC switches, and demand for convenient formats like gummies and patches. Companies are adopting digital self-selection tools, track-and-trace technology, and omnichannel retail models to enhance trust and accessibility, especially in regions with high counterfeit risk.

