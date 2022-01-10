Compounding Pharmacies Market Size To Reach USD 13500 Million By 2027 At CAGR of 2.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compounding Pharmacies Market by Type - Oral Medications, Topical Medications, Mouthwashes, Suppositories, Market by Application - Medications for Adults, Medication for Veterinary Purposes, Medications for Children, Medications for the Geriatric Population.

The global Compounding Pharmacies market size is projected to reach USD 13500 million by 2027, from USD 11180 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Major factors influencing the growth of compounding pharmacies market are

Rising medical droughts in required medication levels over the world, rising costs of branded prescription equivalents, and insufficient drug accessibility are projected to boost the growth of compounded pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is expected to further drive the growth of the compounding pharmacy market. Compounding pharmacies will be in high demand as the rate of drug failure rises.

Moreover, the rising awareness of the benefits of compounded medications, which will lead to higher use of such personalized medications, will propel the market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET

During the forecast period, the worldwide compounding pharmacies market is expected to rise due to an increasing geriatric population and rising acceptance of customized medicines. Since senior people are more vulnerable to chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, the demand for tailored treatments has risen dramatically over time. Compounding pharmacies are a type of pharmacy that creates personalized drugs based on a patient's individual needs.

Rising research and development activities pertaining to topical formulations are expected to propel the global compounding pharmacies market forward. Topical formulations such as gels, creams, ointments, and other similar items are in high demand. Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating their efforts on research and development in order to develop revolutionary topical formulations. As a result, such factors are projected to drive market expansion in the near future.

Furthermore, the growing number of FDA approvals for new medication and industrial collaborations are boosting the market growth. Compounding pharmacy sales are likely to increase in the near future as regulatory processes in developing countries improve and streamline.

Furthermore, compounded pharmaceuticals' simplicity of administration is particularly notable in severe conditions such as cancer, where a patient is unable to swallow a pain-relieving drug. The medicine can be given as a transdermal patch, a lollipop, or a sterile preparation. This feature is expected to drive the growth of the compounding pharmacy market.

COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. The favorable government laws, high acceptability of compounded pharmaceuticals, and the increasing number of compounding pharmacies in the region are all contributing to the growth of this regional industry.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Compounding Pharmacies Market by Company

PharMEDium

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Cantrell Drug Company

Triangle

SOURCE Valuates Reports