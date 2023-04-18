Compound Semiconductor Market Will Reach USD 61,911 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the compound semiconductor market will propel at a rate of 6.10% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 61,911 million revenue.

Semiconductors Made of GaN Are Most Popular among Electronics Firms

The GaN category dominates the industry with a share of over 30%, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come.

A high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance are maintained by GaN, allowing for the miniaturization of equipment and high-speed switching.

Furthermore, high electron mobility and densities are easily supported by GaN devices due to their compactness.

Power Electronics Make Most Use of Compound Semiconductors

Compound semiconductors are the most widely integrated into power electronics, which will continue to be the largest category in the years to come.

This is because of the increasing use of these devices in smart home appliances and cutting-edge consumer electronics.

GaN has become a significant building block for power electronics, helping advance the energy efficiency of LEDs, mobile devices, and other appliances.

Telecom Will Be Largest Application in Future

The telecommunications category had the largest share, of 44%, in 2022.

The growing use of GaAs, SiGe, InP, and GaN compound semiconductor devices in mobiles and other wireless communication products is enhancing the growth prospects of the industry.

This is itself a result of the increasing requirement for 5G networks, which will alter the wireless communication industry.

North America Has Considerable Demand for Compound Semiconductors

North America has an important position in the industry, generating over 22% of its revenue in 2022.

The requirement for these instruments is rising in the continent because of the measures of the U.S. and Canadian governments for enhancing their military capabilities and communications infrastructure.

Therefore, the players are increasing their investment for boosting the output of smart devices for telecom, consumer electronics, and IT applications.

Device Demand in Europe Will Grow at a Steady Rate

Led by the U.K., the European market will grow in the years to come.

Moreover, Germany is the fastest-growing market in Europe , because of the improvements in the automobile sector, which drive the use of microelectronics.

The electrification of vehicles, introduction of AI, and digitalization are the main factors behind the growth of the industry in the nation.

Growth Prospects for Semiconductor Manufacturers Brightest in APAC

The usage of semiconductors made from more than one metal is expected to grow the most rapidly in the APAC region. Taiwan and China are the two largest electronics producers in the world, with the entire world depending on them. Similarly, the Indian government has invited applications from 100 semiconductor companies to set up fabrication facilities here.

