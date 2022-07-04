Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board

According to Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting's decision, Valmet's Nomination Board consists of the representatives of Valmet's four largest shareholders as of July 1, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors as an expert member. Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

Based on the shareholder register of Euroclear on July 1, 2022, Valmet Oyj's largest shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Solidium Oy, Oras Invest Oy, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Cevian Capital Partners Limited. The following persons have been nominated as their representatives to Valmet's Nomination Board:

Annareetta Lumme-Timonen, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (10.10% of share capital and votes)

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Oras Invest Oy (3.94% of share capital and votes)

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3.01% of share capital and votes)

Philip Ahlgren , Vice President, Cevian Capital Partners Limited (2.39% of share capital and votes)

Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of Valmet's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member. The Nomination Board is to prepare proposals on the composition and members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 22, 2023.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

