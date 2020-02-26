Composites Market Size Worth USD 163.23 Billion by 2026; Successful Acquisition of AIM Aerospace by Sekisui Chemical to Create Lucrative Business Opportunities, States Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Huntsman International LLC. , Solvay, Exel Group, Veplas d.d., Composite Solutions, and others

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Composites Market Overview:

Composites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The global Composites Market size is expected to reach USD 163.23 billion by 2026, exhibit a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The rising demand for aircrafts and the surge in the aerospace industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the survey conducted by India Brand Equity Foundation, India is estimated to become the third-largest aviation industry in terms of passengers by 2024. The surge in foreign investment for air transport services and domestic passenger airlines will have a drastic impact on the Composites Market revenue during the forecast period.

Moreover, India Brand Equity Foundation states, the investment in India's airport infrastructure can reach up to $5.99-6.41 billion in the future. The interest by government authorities in the improvement of airport facilities will subsequently aid the Composites Market revenue in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a Report, titled "Composites Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Matrix (Polymer matrix composites, Ceramic matrix composites and Metal matrix composites), by Polymer matrix composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}) and by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics goods, Pipes & tank manufacturing, Consumer goods, Wind power, Maritime, Defense & aviation and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026. The market size stood at USD 93.68 billion in 2018.

List of Best Companies Present in the Global Composites Market are;

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay

Exel Group

Veplas d.d.

Composite Solutions

Others

The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the Composites Market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER's analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the ways and components convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

Significant Development:

Successful Acquisition of AIM Aerospace by Sekisui Chemical to Enable Speedy Expansion

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, a part of SEKISUI America Corporation (SAC), announced the acquisition of AIM Aerospace, a leading company in manufacturing carbon fiber, thermoplastics, intelligent composite manufacturing automation, and aerospace interiors. The increasing acquisitions and mergers of companies will promote the Composites Market share during the forecast period. Moreover, Ian Moran, President of Sekisui America, said in a statement, the acquisition of Sekisui Aerospace continues Sekisui's commitment to investing in growth markets with high-quality and principled companies that share our corporate values. Besides, the merger between companies will add a new value to the shareholders, customers, and employees in the coming future, which, in turn, will favor best for the Composites Market trends.

Market Restraint:

Complications Associated with Composite Recycling to Inhibit Market Development

The rising government guidelines and policies regarding the environment will consequently dampen the growth of the market during the forecast period. The surge in policies and high prices for disposal of landfills can slow the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of lifecycle assessment as a type of material selection process and waste management will also have an effect on the market's growth. Moreover, most of the countries dump their composite waste in the landfills, thus causing serious damage to the environment and challenge to the composite industry.

Regional Analysis:

Defense and Aerospace Industry to Boost Prospects in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 27.61 billion in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rising demand for composites from the aerospace, the defense industry will augment growth in the region. The Asia Pacific accounted for a high share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising demand for composites from the aerospace, automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics industry.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Trends



Overview of Global Composites Production

Global Composites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Matrix



Polymer matrix composites





Fiber







Glass









Carbon









Aramid







Resin







Thermoset









Thermoplastic





Ceramic matrix composites





Metal matrix composites



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Automotive





Building & construction





Electrical & Electronics goods





Pipes & tank manufacturing





Consumer goods





Wind power





Maritime





Defence & Aviation





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!

