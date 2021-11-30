Composite Vacuum Consumables Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.7 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Flim, Release Flim, Peel Ply, Breathers & Bleeders, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Layup, Infusion Process, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's composite vacuum consumables market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market: Highlights

Vacuum consumables include vacuum bagging film, release film, peel ply, breather & bleeder, pressure-sensitive tape, sealing tape, vacuum hose, vacuum pump, etc. Vacuum consumables are used during composite parts manufacturing through different processes, such as infusion process, prepreg layup process, filament winding, and wet layup. Vacuum consumables perform a major function of reducing surplus air and resin from the laminate which results in improved performance and reduced VOC emissions. They also optimize the fiber-resin ratio in composite part manufacturing.

Among process materials used in the composites industry, vacuum consumables accounted for a lion's share of 61% in the year 2020. The market experienced a decline of -6.1% in the year 2020 and is estimated to recover in 2021 followed by a healthy CAGR of 7.1% over the next five years to reach US$ 0.7 billion in 2026. Exceptional growth in the wind energy segment helped the market stakeholders to offset the loss generated from other market stakeholders during the trying time in 2020. Also, the market recorded a relatively less decline than the overall advanced composites industry in 2020.

Based on the material type, vacuum bagging film is expected to remain the largest material type in the market during the forecast period. Different materials are dominant in the different composite vacuum consumables. Nylon is a dominant material type and is widely used for making vacuum bagging films, whereas PET and polyolefin are used for making release films. Release films are not reusable and can be used once for making parts, which will result in their repeated demand and higher growth rate as compared to vacuum bagging films.

Based on the application type, the infusion process is expected to remain the dominant application type, whereas prepreg layup is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Wind energy and marine are the growth engines of the infusion process. Blades and nacelles in wind energy and hulls and decks in marine are the key applications of the infusion process which require a substantial amount of vacuum consumables, whereas aerospace & defense industry is the major user of the prepreg layup process.

Wind energy is expected to remain the dominant end-use industry type in the market, whereas aerospace & defense is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. High wind turbine installations across the world are the prime growth driver of the vacuum consumables market. Aerospace & defense has been the biggest user of advanced composites as most of the composite parts are made of carbon fiber epoxy composites in the form of prepreg.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for composite vacuum consumables during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors, such as upcoming indigenous commercial & regional aircraft, increasing automobile production, high wind turbine installations, and continuous shift of the electrical & electronics industry from developed regions to the key developing Asian countries, such as China. North America and Europe to create a healthy demand in the coming years.

Composite One acquired the process materials business from Solvay S.A. in March 2021. The acquisition led the company to become the second-largest provider of process materials in the composites industry. Following are the key players in the composite vacuum consumables market:

Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Solvay SA (Process Materials Division Recently Acquired by Composites One)

Diatex S.A.

Precision Fabrics Group

Kejian Polymer Materials ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Metyx Composites

Vactech Composites

DuPont

K.R. Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Cramer Fabrics Inc.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global composite vacuum consumables market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by Material Type

Vacuum Bagging Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Release Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Peel Ply (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Breathers & Bleeders (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by Application Type

Prepreg Layup (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Infusion Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW )

) Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

