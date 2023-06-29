Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR and Generate $185.5 Million by 2031 | Research Dive

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract: The global composite resin complete removable dentures market is expected to grow primarily due to the increasing need for cosmetic dentistry. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

Global Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global composite resin complete removable dentures market is expected to register a revenue of $185.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

- North America – Significant market share in 2021

A rising number of edentulous patients, an increasing ageing population, and developments in technology and materials are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The increased incidence of tooth loss and a rise in disposable income of people worldwide are expected to make the composite resin complete removable dentures market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for reasonably priced and visually appealing dentures is predicted to propel the market forward. However, the high cost of composite resin complete removable dentures might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increasing technological developments in composite resin complete removable dentures are predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for dental prosthetics, such as dentures, is expected to propel the composite resin complete removable dentures market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe, and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The composite resin complete removable dentures market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The pandemic decreased the demand for non-essential healthcare services such as dental treatment. As a result, the need for CR-CRDs dropped as patients postponed or cancelled their dental visits. In addition, with the spread of the virus, numerous patients started to worry about the safety of visiting the dentist. This resulted in a decline in the number of individuals seeking dental treatments, especially CR-CRDs. These factors significantly hindered the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Key Players of the Global Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The major players of the market include

National Dentex Labs

Glidewell Dental

Modern Dental Group

J. B. Dental Laboratories

Appin Dental Laboratory

Avadent Digital Dentures

Corus Dental Group

ROE Dental Laboratory

DDS Lab

MicroDental Laboratories

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in September 2021, Keystone Industries, a leading manufacturer of 3D resin products for dentistry, and Carbon, a foremost 3D printing technology firm, announced that they have planned to work together to develop a flexible, removable partial denture resin based on Carbon's special dual cure technologies.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments).

More about Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market:

