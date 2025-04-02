Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 1797 Million by 2031, Growing at 9.6% CAGR | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market is Segmented by Type (Carbon Fiber Composite Material Component, Aramid Fiber Composite Material Component), by Application (Automobile, Drones, Aerospace).

The Global Market for Composite Material Component Manufacturing was valued at USD 1000 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1797 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market:

The Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market demonstrates robust, sustained growth, propelled by rising demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction find value in composites that deliver enhanced performance while aligning with tighter regulations and environmental goals. Ongoing advancements in fiber architectures, resin formulations, and automated production processes continually reduce costs and raise output quality. Collaborative efforts across supply chains, research institutions, and public agencies foster innovation and help distribute risk. As more sectors recognize the advantages of customizable components, competition intensifies, prompting strategic partnerships and specialized product development. Overall, this market exhibits resilience and adaptability, affirming composites as cornerstone materials in next-generation manufacturing endeavors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COMPOSITE MATERIAL COMPONENT MANUFACTURING MARKET:

Carbon fiber composite material components bolster the Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market by offering unmatched strength-to-weight ratios. Their exceptional durability and reduced mass position them as ideal solutions across industries, from automotive to wind energy. By minimizing overall weight, these components boost fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and lower operational expenses for end users. Their corrosion resistance enhances longevity, providing a reliable alternative to traditional metals in harsh environments. Additionally, innovations in automated manufacturing processes help scale production, lowering costs while maintaining quality standards. This synergy between performance and affordability appeals to various sectors, prompting wider adoption of carbon fiber composites. As market demand intensifies, advanced research drives continuous improvements, accelerating expansion in composite material component manufacturing. This reliability fuels demand.

Aramid fiber composite material components fortify the Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market with their impressive strength, resistance to impact, and excellent thermal stability. These properties make them particularly attractive for defense, aerospace, and automotive applications where safety and durability are paramount. By resisting heat and abrasion, aramid composites offer reliability in high-stress environments, reducing maintenance costs and prolonging product lifespans. Their lightweight nature also supports fuel efficiency and improved performance across various mobility platforms. Furthermore, continuous advancements in fiber processing techniques help lower production expenses, expanding the affordability of aramid-based solutions. As manufacturers seek to differentiate through enhanced protective capabilities, aramid fiber composites gain momentum. This surge in interest notably positions aramid materials as central contributors to ongoing industry growth.

Aerospace applications amplify the growth of the Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market by demanding lightweight, high-strength parts that withstand extreme conditions. Aircraft manufacturers integrate carbon, aramid, and other advanced fibers to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall performance. These materials also offer superior fatigue resistance, translating into extended service life and fewer maintenance intervals. The demand for next-generation aircraft and space vehicles accelerates research into novel resin formulations and fabrication methods that optimize component properties. Moreover, aerospace standards push for rigorous testing and certification, reinforcing quality and reliability across the supply chain. As global travel recovers and space exploration advances, aerospace remains a key consumer of composite innovations, driving strategic investments and stimulating market expansion. Initiatives strengthen growth.

The push for fuel efficiency and emissions reduction in the automotive sector drives a surge in composite material component manufacturing. Automakers seek to replace traditional steel parts with lighter alternatives, improving vehicle range, handling, and overall performance. By integrating carbon fiber, aramid, and other composites, manufacturers decrease weight without compromising structural integrity. This shift aligns with global regulations targeting lower carbon emissions, spurring competition among suppliers. Automotive firms also benefit from reduced production costs over time, as extended component lifespans lessen maintenance needs. Meanwhile, consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles prompts ongoing research into advanced resins and automated fabrication methods. These efforts reinforce the automotive industry's commitment to composites, fueling consistent growth for component manufacturers worldwide.

Wind energy projects increasingly employ composite material components to construct lighter, more efficient turbine blades. By replacing conventional materials, manufacturers can extend blade length and improve aerodynamic performance without causing structural stress. This approach boosts power generation, lowering the cost of renewable energy production. Composite blades also resist corrosion and fatigue, enabling wind farms to operate in harsh weather conditions. As governments intensify carbon reduction initiatives, investment in wind energy rises, creating a wider market for composite producers. Collaboration between energy developers, component suppliers, and research institutions accelerates advancements in resin systems and fabrication processes. Through these partnerships, larger, stronger, and more durable composite blades emerge, reinforcing the role of composites in clean energy solutions.

Growing concerns about carbon footprints and resource consumption position composite materials as eco-friendly alternatives to conventional metals. Their reduced weight lowers transportation emissions, while longer lifespans and corrosion resistance decrease waste. Governmental bodies recognize these advantages, endorsing or mandating green initiatives that spur adoption of composites in public infrastructure and industrial applications. Financial incentives, tax breaks, and grants encourage research into biodegradable resins and recycled fiber content, enhancing sustainability. By aligning with these policies, manufacturers tap into expanding markets that prioritize environmental stewardship. As regulations tighten worldwide, organizations must demonstrate accountability, creating an environment conducive to composite-based solutions. This alignment of ecological priorities with legislative backing propels demand, fortifying the Composite Material Component Manufacturing Market's forward momentum.

COMPOSITE MATERIAL COMPONENT MANUFACTURING MARKET SHARE:

North America leads in aerospace and automotive innovations, backed by formidable R&D investments and a mature manufacturing base.

Europe emphasizes sustainability and quality, driving initiatives that encourage lightweight structures in transportation and energy sectors.

The Asia-Pacific region rapidly expands production capacity, fueled by infrastructure projects, consumer demand, and cost advantages in labor and materials.

Key Companies:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Norck

Veplas Group

Corvus Composites

HRC

BOS

Ronika

Composite Products Ltd

Janicki Marine

HAOXIANG AVIATION TECHNOLOGY

VOLITATION

Star Air Aircraft Co., Ltd

Sichuan Xinwanxing Carbon Fiber Composites

- Carbon Carbon Composite Material Market was valued at USD 2577 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2779 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

- Composites Consumables Market was estimated to be worth USD 82120 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 127380 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Composite Manufacturing Autoclaves market was valued at USD 85 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 123.4 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Composite Carbon Fiber market was valued at USD 843.7 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1055.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Carbon Carbon Composite Fasteners Market was valued at USD 83.8 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 212 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

- Composites Testing market was valued at USD 1576.2 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2072.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Carbon Composite Bolts and Nuts Market was valued at USD 577 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 790 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

- Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite market was valued at USD 8024.3 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14960 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Composite Material Market was valued at USD 2067 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3066 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

