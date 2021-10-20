Composite Decks and Railings Market Size to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Decks and Railings Market by Product Type (Decks and Railings), by Type (Capped Composite and Uncapped Composite), by Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), by Application Type (Residential and Non- Residential), by Sales to End-User Type (Dealers, Builders/contractors, and Home Improvement Retailers), by Sales to Manufacturer Type (One-Step/Direct Distribution and Two-Step Distribution), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's composite decks and railings market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Composite Decks and Railings Market: Highlights

Composite decking is a man-made construction material composed of an approximately equal combination of recycled wood fibers and recycled plastics. Composite decking products have a significantly longer lifespan than wood decks since they are so sturdy and rot resistant. Composite decking is major of two types: Capped Composite and Uncapped Composite. Capped composite decking is a type of wood plastic composite (WPC) product with a surface layer and a core layer made of functional plastics (mostly HDPE and PP) and natural fiber (wood powder), with a certain number of additives (anti UV agent, antioxidant, coupling agent, lubricant, colorant, etc.) added and processed using specialized mixing and molding equipment. Manufacturers use natural and synthetic elements to create composite decking. Wood fiber, virgin or recycled plastic, and chemical additives make up most composite deck boards. Composite decking can be built of polypropylene, polyethylene, or completely nonwood polymers.

Unlike other construction markets, where the sudden outburst of the pandemic collapsed the demand across regions, here, in the composite deck and railings market, manufacturers represented uncharted territory with over 9.0% growth in 2020. The USA, the largest market, grew significantly during this trying time, mainly due to the increased demand for composite decks among the existing homeowners. Homeowners are moving towards adopting greener products and increasing the activities in do-it-yourself (DIY) and outdoor living projects.

Furthermore, to boost the demand for composite decks and railings amid the pandemic, leading players have reduced the prices to make their products affordable. Major players have also raised their capacities to meet the growing demand. In the long term, the market for composite decks and railings is subjected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% over the next five years to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2026.

Click Here for Running Through the Table of Contents: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1999/composite-decks-and-railings-market.html

Based on the product type, deck is expected to grow at a higher rate in the market during the forecast period since the decking products deliver various advantages, such as resistance to insects and molds and low maintenance costs. Furthermore, as decking products are fade-resistant and offer stain resistance, it becomes convenient to clean them, and, they have high color retention too.

Capped Composites are expected to grow at a higher pace in the market during the forecast period owing to their characteristics, such as confrontation to breakage, decomposing, development of mold & mildew, and color diminishing. Capped composites also deliver ultra-low maintenance cost and premium aesthetics against natural wood decking and railing products. They are extensively employed in residential and non-residential applications, owing to their physical properties.

Based on the resin type, polyethylene segment accounts for the largest market share of the composite decking and railings market. Polyethylene resin has elevated strength and sturdiness, which is suitable for residential application, necessitating a joist 16 inch on center. However, polypropylene is estimated to be the fastest-growing resin type during the forecast period. They confront thermal expansion & contraction, enabling them to be suitable in the manufacturing of composite decking & railings in elevated temperature regions.

Based on the application type, residential is estimated to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The characteristics presented by composite decking & railings, such as confrontation to thermal expansion and contraction when uncovered to sunlight and resistance to splinter & rot are beneficial in application areas.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1999/composite-decks-and-railings-market.html#form

In terms of regions, presently, North America is the largest procurer of composite decking & railing. In terms of country, the USA, Germany, and China are the growth engines of the global market. North America is likely to remain the largest procurer in the global market over the next five years, whereas Asia-Pacific is subjected to grow at the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market development. There has been an incessant increase in the penetration of composite decks & railings in the developed regions, mainly the USA.

Over the years, the market for composites decks and railings has gradually been consolidating with major companies performing mergers & acquisitions to gain the leading position in this briskly expanding market. Some of the major players in the composite decks and railings market are listed below:

Trex Company

The Azek Company

Fiberon LLC

UPM Bio composites

CertainTeed Ever New

Guofeng WPC Ltd

Barrette Outdoor Living

Tamko Building products ltd

Cali Bamboo

DuraLife Decking and Railings

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global composite decks and railings market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Product Type

Decks (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Railings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Type

Capped Composite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Uncapped Composite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Resin Type

Polyethylene (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polypropylene (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyvinyl Chloride (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Application Type

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Non-Residential (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Sales to End-User Type

Dealers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Builders/Contractors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Home Improvement Retailers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Sales to Manufacturer Type

One-Step/Direct Distribution (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Two-Step Distribution (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Decks and Railings Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the construction industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Construction-Equipment.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research