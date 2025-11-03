Composite Cylinder Market to Reach $1.5 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Composite Cylinder Market by Cylinder Type (LPG, CNG, Hydrogen, and Oxygen), Material Type (Aramid Fiber Composites, HDPE Pipe/Liner, Glass Fiber Composites, and Carbon Fiber Composites), Tank Type (Type II, Type III, and Type IV), and End-Use (Gas Carrier and Storage, Transportation, Life Support, Recreation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2030". According to the report, the composite cylinder market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Increase in Demand for Household & Commercial LPG

The demand for composite cylinders in the household and commercial LPG segment has been steadily increasing due to their superior safety, convenience, and performance compared to conventional steel cylinders. In domestic kitchens, end-users are increasingly seeking lightweight alternatives that are easier to handle, particularly for women, elderly individuals, and urban households where portability and ease of installation matter. Composite cylinders, being 50–70% lighter than steel, address this need while also offering a modern, sleek design that fits well with contemporary kitchens. In addition, many composite cylinders are translucent, allowing users to visually check the gas level, thereby eliminating uncertainty and enhancing consumer safety. In September 2023, Hexagon Ragasco (leading composite cylinder maker) saw strategic moves and ownership changes in 2024 as the company repositioned LPG-cylinder manufacturing and scaled smart cylinder pilots. This accelerated the commercial rollouts of composite & IoT-enabled cylinders in some markets.

Automotive & Aerospace Adoption

The adoption of composite cylinders in the automotive sector is gaining momentum as global industries transition toward cleaner and more efficient fuel alternatives. In the case of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, composite cylinders are becoming increasingly popular due to their lightweight properties, which directly contribute to improved fuel efficiency and extended driving range. Compared to conventional steel cylinders, composites reduce vehicle weight significantly, helping manufacturers meet stringent emission and efficiency targets. Similarly, in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), composite cylinders play a crucial role in storing hydrogen at very high pressures (up to 700 bar). Their high strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, and superior safety performance make them indispensable for hydrogen-powered transportation, which is emerging as a key pillar of the sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019–2030 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2019 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2030 $1.5 billion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 472 Segments Covered Cylinder Type, Material Type, Tank Type, End-Use, and Region Drivers Growth in Demand for Clean Energy and LPG Adoption in Automotive and Aerospace Opportunity Rise in Use in Hydrogen Economy Surge in Portable Energy Storage for Outdoor and Recreational Use Restraint Recycling and Disposal Challenges

Increasing adoption in LPG, CNG, hydrogen storage, and renewable energy sectors

The rising demand for clean energy is creating significant growth opportunities for composite cylinders, as they are increasingly being adopted across LPG, CNG, hydrogen storage, and renewable energy sectors. With governments and industries worldwide pushing for decarbonization, the need for safe, efficient, and lightweight storage solutions has become critical. Composite cylinders are particularly well-suited for this transition because they can withstand high pressures, are resistant to corrosion, and offer superior safety compared to traditional steel alternatives. In LPG applications, their lightweight and explosion-resistant design makes them a preferred choice for both residential and commercial users, aligning with the broader push toward safer and cleaner domestic energy consumption.

High potential in Asia-Pacific Countries

Rapid urbanization and increasing middle-class population in countries like India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others are driving greater demand for clean cooking fuels (LPG), cleaner automotive fuels (CNG, hydrogen), and industrial gases. Government programs in many APAC countries aimed at reducing dependency on traditional polluting fuels (biomass, kerosene), improving indoor air quality, and meeting climate goals. These include subsidies, mandates, incentives for LPG deployment, hydrogen roadmaps, CNG vehicle fleet growth, etc. Infrastructure being built or planned: fueling stations (for CNG, hydrogen), gas distribution networks, manufacturing/adoption of composite materials, and cylinders.

Key Players: -

Hexagon Ragasco AS

NPROXX

Amtrol-Alfa

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EVAS

FABER INDUSTRIE SPA

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Quantum Fuel Systems

Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd.

AMS Composite Cylinders

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global composite cylinder industry. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

