ComplySci Appoints Widely-Respected Finance And Accounting Executive Wendy Fraulo As New CFO

Veteran Leader's Experience in High-Tech and Private Equity-Backed Enterprises Positions Leading Financial Services Sector RegTech Provider for Continued Growth, Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci (the "Company"), the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, today announced the appointment of Wendy Fraulo, a finance and accounting professional whose experience spans more than two decades supporting high-growth technology enterprises, as its Chief Financial Officer.

The addition of Ms. Fraulo to the executive team will help ComplySci further accelerate its organic, long-term growth as it continues to invest in its industry-leading employee compliance solutions and considers expansion through acquisition. The new hire follows a $120 million strategic investment in ComplySci from K1 Investment Management and the appointment of two new members of the company's Board of Directors: Stephen Marsh, Chairman and Founder of Smarsh, and Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of Advisor Group.

ComplySci CEO Amy Kadomatsu said, "The past few months have been the most dynamic period in our company's history. With K1's injection of growth capital, the additions of Steve Marsh and Susan Theder to our Board and the appointment of Wendy Fraulo as our new CFO, we are now ready to deploy a broad range of powerful resources and experienced leadership to execute on our strategic vision. Having a senior finance and accounting executive of Wendy's caliber on our team is an invaluable asset."

Prior to joining ComplySci, Ms. Fraulo founded Abingdon Square Partners, a finance and accounting consulting firm that served private equity firms, venture capital investors and company executive teams; including multiple K1 portfolio companies. Ms. Fraulo previously served as CFO of OTC Markets Group, a publicly traded market platform for over-the-counter securities, and CFO and Chief Operating Officer of NeuroPsyAi, a neurological diagnostic solutions company. During her twelve years in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte & Touche she focused on technology, media, and telecom companies while leading teams responsible for M&A, IPO and restatement transactions. She is a graduate of Fairfield University.

Ms. Fraulo said, "I'm proud to join ComplySci at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. Under Amy Kadomatsu's leadership, the company has made tremendous strides on its path to becoming the leading provider of tech-enabled employee compliance solutions for the financial services sector, and excited to be part of its future. I look forward to working with Amy and the entire ComplySci organization to further broaden our product offerings, expand our market presence and elevate the company to new heights."

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. We believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business and elevate the role of compliance in their firm. More than 1,400 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Learn more at complysci.com.

Media Inquiries

Chris Clemens / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859

cclemens@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944775/CSI_logo_4C_Transparent_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.complysci.com/



SOURCE ComplySci