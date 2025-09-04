ComplyMAP Group - A Leader in Global Compliance and RegTech

Complyport, MAP S.Platis, Quadprime, MAP Risk Management Services, MAPiTek and MAP FinTech Merge to Create Global AI-powered RegTech Powerhouse under UK-based ComplyMAP Group

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era in global regulatory compliance and RegTech begins with the formation of London-based ComplyMAP Group, a consolidated powerhouse uniting Complyport, MAP S.Platis, MAP FinTech, Quadprime Cybersecurity, MAP Risk Management Services and MAPiTek under a global management structure.

This strategic merger positions AI-powered ComplyMAP Group as a leading global GRC and RegTech ecosystem in regulatory compliance, risk management, governance and technology-enabled solutions. With a strong presence across the UK, EU and UAE, ComplyMAP Group leverages decades of experience and a shared commitment to excellence in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), cyber risk, operational resilience and RegTech innovation. The Group unites market leaders with complementary strengths, centres of excellence, and a combined legacy of trust, innovation and expertise.

"The launch of ComplyMAP Group represents more than a merger – it's a bold step forward in reshaping how firms globally access compliance and RegTech solutions," said Managing Director Luis Parra, the Group's head of RegTech solutions. "Our clients can expect enhanced capabilities, broader geographical reach, and seamless integration across disciplines."

A Unified Brand Identity

ComplyMAP Group has adopted the castle icon originally associated with Complyport's 24 years supporting the UK financial services market as its official logo – a symbol of trust, resilience and continuity. This identity has been embraced across all ComplyMAP Group (CMG) brands, each of which now carries the "ComplyMAP Group" designation. All operations are now centralised globally, unlocking synergies and supporting international expansion through coordinated service delivery and cross-border expertise.

Expanded Services

The merger strengthens capabilities in RegTech, AI compliance advisory, GRC consulting, prudential support, cyber risk and resilience, ICT services, expert witness, audits, outsourcing, KYC, financial crime and s.166 support. Quadprime, MAP RMS and MAPiTek are now incorporated into Complyport, enhancing its proposition in operational resilience, cybersecurity and prudential regulation.

Leadership Updates

Pantelis Angelides (CEO of Quadprime) becomes Managing Director of Complyport's Cyber Risk and Resilience Management services, while Panayiotis Antoniou and Panagiotis Vassiliades (Joint-CEOs of MAP RMS) become Managing Directors of Complyport's Prudential and Risk Management Services. Greg Gregoriades joins as Managing Director of ICT Solutions, and Harri Petrou is appointed COO to drive global integration and operational excellence.

