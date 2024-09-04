Comply365 Announces Acquisition of Qualtero

Creates a leading global all-in-one compliance, safety and training platform for peak operational performance serving the aviation, defense and rail industries

BELOIT, Wis. and BRISTOL, England and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comply365, LLC ("Comply365"), a leading global provider of compliance and safety management solutions for the aviation, rail and defense industries, announced today the acquisition of Qualtero Limited ("Qualtero"), a leading provider of solutions to optimize civil and military aviation training operations. The acquisition will create a leading global all-in-one compliance, safety and training platform for peak operational performance serving the aviation, defense and rail industries with over 140 customers located in over 30 countries on six continents. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

In January 2024, Insight Partners, a global software investor, and Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced a strategic growth investment in Comply365 in connection with Comply365's merger with Vistair Limited ("Vistair"). The acquisition of Qualtero represents Comply365's first acquisition since its merger with Vistair.

Commenting on the acquisition of Qualtero, Tom Samuel, Vice Chairman, and Rob Morgan, CEO, of Comply365 said, "We are delighted to welcome the Qualtero team into the Comply365 family. Qualtero is a world-renowned provider of innovative training and qualification management solutions for civil and military aviation, with a stellar global customer base. This acquisition brings together complementary product lines and talent, further bolstering our ability to deliver a unique value proposition to our customers by connecting the dots between operational content management, safety management, training management, and data analytics."

Barak Kirmayer, CEO of Qualtero said, "The acquisition of Qualtero by Comply365 marks a significant milestone in Qualtero's journey. We see immense synergy between the companies' solutions and teams, and with the support of Comply365, we are poised to deliver even greater value and more innovative products to our combined customers."

Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners said, "The acquisition of Qualtero is a natural extension of Comply365's strategy to create a comprehensive compliance and safety platform serving the global aviation, defense and rail industries. We believe that the addition of Qualtero's widely respected training and qualifications management capabilities will enable our customers to achieve the highest levels of operational excellence. We look forward to continuing to work with Liberty Hall to support Comply365 in their continued growth."

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall Capital Partners added, "With the acquisition of Qualtero, Comply365 extends the value proposition it offers to airlines, defense and rail organizations by expanding its capacity to power operational excellence with a leading training management offering. Along with our partners at Insight, we look forward to supporting Comply365's continued growth, combining the strengths and expertise of both organizations to deliver even greater value to our collective customers."

Legal advice to Comply365 was provided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Goldfarb Gross Seligman. Qualtero was advised by DLA Piper and Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co.

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading provider of Operational Content Management, Safety Management and Training Management in the highly regulated industries of aviation, defense and rail. Comply365 provides a powerful combination of expertise and products underpinned by unified best practices, providing airlines, rail and defense organizations with a single digital platform to elevate operational excellence, transform safety management and training, with closer integration of relevant data sets across domains. By empowering airline, rail and defense organizations with an all-in-one compliance, safety, training and data platform, Comply365 ensures their crews and assets always geared for peak operational performance, unlocking unparalleled financial and operational gains through more streamlined, robust and agile operations. Comply365 is the trusted technology partner of many of the most progressive aviation and defense organizations worldwide with a global customer base of over 120 airlines, defense and rail organizations. For more information, please visit www.comply365.com.

About Qualtero

Qualtero is a premier provider of training management solutions, empowering organizations to deliver impactful training experiences that drive compliance performance and growth. Qualtero specializes in developing innovative solutions for optimizing commercial and military aviation training operations. Its flagship products include Fox, a comprehensive Training Management System, and Qualtero EQMS, the most modern Qualification Management System. These tools help aviation training organizations of all sizes streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance throughput. Qualtero's team of talented and experienced professionals employ proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success, continuously enhancing its solutions with the latest technology to meet their evolving needs. For more information visit www.qualtero.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight Partners and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Liberty Hall

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com.

