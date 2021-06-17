Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR

- Cardiac arrest treatment market is projected to account for US$3900 Mn during analysis period 2019–2027. Increased research activities will help in further driving the market expansion

- Heart specialists and cardiologists in North America show high adoption of CRT for cardiac arrest treatment. This makes North America dominant market region

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is observing consistent upward curve in the cases of cardiovascular diseases from past many years. In addition to this, there is remarkable growth in the specific fundamental health conditions including apnea or agonal breathing, which are reason for cardiac arrest. Some of the key factors responsible for this scenario include varied lifestyle choices including lack of exercise, a hectic work schedule, and tobacco and alcohol use. Thus, increased cases of cardiovascular diseases are expected to bring extensive sales avenues in the global cardiac arrest treatment market in the years to come.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) are of the opinion that the global cardiac arrest treatment market will expand at 4.4% CAGR in the analysis period 2019–2027.

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Key Findings

COVID-19 Outbreak Generates Exceptional Demand for CPR Devices

The number of populace getting infected with coronavirus as well as entering in to critical health stage are rising at constant pace. Such patients are at higher risk of developing various other health issues including acute respiratory disease, myocardial injury, and ventricular arrhythmias. This scenario can turn into the increased cardiac arrest risks. To deal with the situation, major healthcare professionals are growing application of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) devices. As a result, there is sizeable growth in demand for CPR devices from all across the globe. This scenario is likely to boost the sales avenues in the global cardiac arrest treatment market in the upcoming period.

Players Focus on Research and Development Activities

Major manufacturers and scientists in the world are focused on the research activities for the development of superior quality devices, which can help in advancing the effectiveness of treatment and also assist in timely cardiac arrest detection. This scenario highlights the promising expansion opportunities in the cardiac arrest treatment market.

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Growth Boosters

· Cardiac arrest refers to an abrupt and sudden loss of consciousness, apnea or agonal breathing, and heart function. Over the period of past many years, the worldwide population dealing with various conditions such as diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, smoking, and high blood pressure is increasing consistently. All these health conditions are considered the key reasons for cardiac arrest. Thus, increase in number of patients with these issues is boosting demand opportunities in the cardiac arrest treatment market. Moving forward, increased number of populace with obesity and sedentary lifestyles is likely to support the market growth in the years to come.

· Generally, the older population is at higher risk of developing various health issues including cardiac arrest. Thus, increase in the population base across the globe is pushing the demand avenues in the market. This aside, the risk of CVD is found to be higher in patients suffering from diabetes, hyperlipidaemia, and hypertension. Increased number of all such patients around the world likely to fueling sales avenues in the global cardiac arrest treatment market.

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the cardiac arrest treatment market. This list includes following names:

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bayer AG

Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker)

GE Healthcare

Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

