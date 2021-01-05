Compliance Solutions Strategies Named to REGTECH100

2021 marks the second consecutive year CSS has been awarded for its innovative regulatory compliance technology and services

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet their regulatory compliance requirements, today announced its inclusion in the REGTECH100. Compiled by specialist research firm RegTech Analyst, the annual list recognizes the world's 100 most innovative RegTech companies with winners selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts.

The list was updated for 2021 to identify the next generation of solution providers shaping the future of the compliance, risk management and cybersecurity industries. The RegTech industry has experienced tremendous growth in recent years as banks and other financial institutions continue to grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across many jurisdictions.

With its selection to the REGTECH100 for the second consecutive year, CSS caps off a productive year in which the company continued to build momentum and deliver market-leading solutions with highlights including:

The acquisition of AMFINE, a leading provider of regulatory reporting solutions in Europe , to create the first fully end-to-end global platform for investment fund reporting

, to create the first fully end-to-end global platform for investment fund reporting The release of a central data management solution that powers the CSS platform – the Regulatory Book of Record (RBOR)

The launch of a new Transaction Reporting module to enable our buy-side clients to comply with the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation ("SFTR")

The addition of a new module of CSS's Investment Monitoring solution which allows foreign institutional investors to manage restrictions related to Sensitive Industries in over 90 jurisdictions

The development of the first solution automating the production of Form CRS to meet new SEC requirements for investment advisers servicing retail investors

"We're delighted to once again be included among the world's most innovative RegTech companies," said Doug Morgan, CEO of CSS. "CSS continues to demonstrate its business resilience by helping asset managers, asset servicers and insurers adopt more strategic approaches to managing compliance by leveraging our distinct combination of market-leading regulatory technology, managed services and regulatory expertise."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748098/CSS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Compliance Solutions Strategies