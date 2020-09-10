Compliance Solutions Strategies Acquires AMFINE

Combination Creates First Fully End-To-End Compliance Reporting Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced the acquisition of AMFINE ("AMFINE"), a provider of SaaS-based regulatory reporting services to European asset managers, asset servicers and insurers. With offices in Paris and Luxembourg, AMFINE serves a top-tier client base and offers a modular and multilingual solution across multiple jurisdictions for the production and distribution of documents covering the full breadth of regulatory reporting and marketing disclosure obligations.

The combination with AMFINE reinforces CSS's position as a leading RegTech solutions provider to the investment management market with a comprehensive global offering across fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring and compliance management. Adding AMFINE's regulatory reporting solutions, including the production of UCITS KIIDs and PRIIPs KIDs, fund prospectuses and marketing factsheets, will enable CSS to deliver a complete end-to-end fund reporting solution that is unmatched in the market, leveraging integrated data management, regulatory reporting software and document production capabilities. The acquisition also provides CSS with increased scale and reach, adding to its roster of Tier 1 clients and extending its presence and operating base in the heart of the European funds market.

The acquisition of AMFINE represents a further investment in the evolution of the CSS platform and will result in compelling strategic benefits to clients:

Providing end-to-end management of the regulatory reporting process from data aggregation and enrichment through to document production and distribution.

Delivering an enhanced value proposition with the necessary scope and depth to support enterprise risk control, TCO and scalability objectives.

Creating the potential for a deeper strategic partnership by addressing a critical reporting requirement through the use of a world-class Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform.

"We're delighted to welcome the AMFINE team to CSS as we further develop our platform and extend our market coverage," said Doug Morgan, CEO of CSS. "AMFINE bring highly complementary product capabilities and a stellar reputation earned by helping clients manage complex reporting requirements. With both organizations sharing a strong commitment to customer success, we're excited to work together to enhance our global regulatory reporting solution and address a broader scope of our clients' compliance needs."

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

