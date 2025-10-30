Competitive Landscape of Obesity Therapeutics Market Enters High-Growth Phase, Fueled by GLP-1 Surge and Expanding Oral Treatments | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the obesity therapeutics market is on the cusp of major expansion. Although precise market size figures for this report were not publicly disclosed in full, broader indicators show the weight-loss/obesity therapeutics subset rising from US$ 3.30 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.92 billion in 2024, and projected to approach US$ 20.84 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of approximately 20.6%. This trajectory reflects the dramatic increase in demand for pharmacological treatments of obesity, driven by breakthrough drug classes and evolving clinical guidelines recognising obesity as a chronic disease.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, key players in the obesity therapeutics market include: AstraZeneca, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and KVK Tech, Inc. These firms are operating alongside dominant GLP-1 companies and emerging biotechs focused on next-gen mechanisms.





From a quantitative perspective:

The GLP-1 class alone is expected to generate tens of billions in annual revenues by the end of the decade, with analysts forecasting market potential up to US$ 130 billion by 2030 for the weight-loss pharmaceuticals segment.

for the weight-loss pharmaceuticals segment. Investment and M&A activity is robust-one recent deal valued at US$ 5.3 billion underscores the scale of opportunity seen by industry players.

underscores the scale of opportunity seen by industry players. Generic and biosimilar entrants are also modeled to reduce cost and expand access, which may drive overall market volume growth by adding lower-price segments.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has entered the obesity space leveraging its metabolic-disease franchise and pipeline assets, targeting both monotherapy and combination formats.

The company's strategic investment in dual-agonist royalty deals and manufacturing expansion positions it to challenge incumbents in the GLP-1 space.

AstraZeneca aims for mid-double-digit percentage annual growth in its obesity segment through 2030, suggesting a potential revenue target of US$ 6 billion in obesity therapeutics alone.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

A specialist biotech focused on melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4-R) agonists for rare genetic obesity conditions, Rhythm stands out with its differentiated mechanism.

Rhythm's pipeline includes late-stage assets expected to deliver weight-loss efficacy of >20% , placing it in direct competition with GLP-1 analogues.

, placing it in direct competition with GLP-1 analogues. The company reported a year-on-year revenue growth of 40% in 2024 in its obesity franchise, signaling investor confidence in its novel approach.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Leveraging its gastrointestinal and metabolic disease capabilities, Takeda is advancing lipase-inhibitor enhancements and appetite-suppressant combinations, aimed at global markets including Japan and Asia-Pacific.

Takeda targets capturing 10% of global oral obesity-therapy sales by 2028, with a revenue goal stated internally of US$ 2.3 billion by that time.

KVK Tech, Inc.

A smaller but agile player focused on digital-therapeutic hybrids combining pharmacotherapy with telehealth and behavioural-coaching support, KVK Tech is targeting the preventive/adjunct segment of obesity therapeutics.

KVK's growth metrics: as of Q1 2025, the company reported a 3-fold increase in licensed platform users and expects >30% CAGR revenue growth over the next 3 years.

Growth Drivers: Clinical Breakthroughs Meet Unmet Need

Several measurable factors underline the growth surge:

Over 1 billion individuals worldwide are now living with obesity, opening a substantial patient pool for therapeutics.

are now living with obesity, opening a substantial patient pool for therapeutics. Recent GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIP/GLP-1 dual-agonist launches achieved meaningful weight-loss outcomes (15-20 % or more body-weight reduction) in mid-stage trials, supporting commercial momentum.

Increased reimbursement and regulatory interest: For example, the U.S. market saw 'global spend exceeding US$ 30 billion in 2024' across anti-obesity medications.

The pipeline breadth is expanding: analysts estimate 16 new obesity-drug candidates by 2029, with a potential market size in excess of US$ 100 billion by early 2030s.

Together, these quantitative signals confirm the obesity therapeutics market is transitioning from niche to mainstream.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

The market is segmented by primary drug classes: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Lipase Inhibitors, Melanocortin-4 Receptor (MC4R) Agonists, Appetite Suppressants, and Others.

In 2024, GLP-1 receptor agonists accounted for the dominant share - roughly 80 % of market revenues in the obesity-treatment therapeutic space - given their superior efficacy and broad adoption.

of market revenues in the obesity-treatment therapeutic space - given their superior efficacy and broad adoption. Appetite suppressants and lipase inhibitors, while established, hold comparatively smaller shares (combined 15%) and are growing at lower rates.

MC4R agonists and other emerging mechanisms represent the remainder (<10%) but are expected to deliver above-average growth through late-stage pipeline progression.

By Route of Administration

Treatments are also classified by route: Parenteral (injectable), Oral, and Others (e.g., transdermal, implantable).

Injectables (parenteral) captured approximately 82 % of total therapeutic revenues in 2024 - reflecting dominance of weekly-injection GLP-1 and dual-agonist products.

of total therapeutic revenues in 2024 - reflecting dominance of weekly-injection GLP-1 and dual-agonist products. Oral administration is still emerging but registered strong growth; early data suggest oral formulations could grow at >22 % CAGR into the 2030s.

into the 2030s. Other routes remain niche (<5%) but offer differentiation in future competitive positioning (e.g., implantable long-acting delivery).

Outlook and Strategic Implications

With projected growth rates exceeding 20% and large market-size forecasts, the obesity therapeutics market offers strong strategic opportunities:

Firms focusing on GLP-1/dual-agonist platforms (particularly oral formulations) are best positioned for near-term growth.

(particularly oral formulations) are best positioned for near-term growth. Segments outside GLP-1 (e.g., MC4R, lipase inhibitors) represent high upside for differentiation and future share gains as injectables mature toward saturation.

As injectables dominate (82% share in 2024), transitioning toward oral delivery and long-acting other-route therapies will be critical for next-wave leadership.

and will be critical for next-wave leadership. Given the dominance of North America (over 65% share) and strong pipeline momentum in Asia-Pacific, companies should prioritise global scalability and regional regulatory pathways.

and regional regulatory pathways. Payors and healthcare systems increasingly treating obesity as a chronic disease will expand access-driving volume growth, especially in emerging markets.

Conclusion

The Obesity Therapeutics Market is in the midst of a paradigm shift-from limited treatments to broad, high-impact pharmacotherapy. With a projected multi-billion-dollar market and CAGR exceeding 20%, stakeholders aligned with the dominant drug classes, delivery innovation, and global access stand to capture significant value. According to DataM Intelligence, the time to invest, innovate, and scale in obesity therapeutics is now.

