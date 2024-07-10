DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is set to celebrate the spirit of competition and achievement in the crypto world with the launch of the Bybit Crypto Games from Jul. 8 to Aug. 23, 2024. It's a series of thrilling events designed to capture the heart-pounding excitement of global athletics, offering a competitive and fun experience for users across Bybit's entire suite of trading products and tools.

Compete, Trade, and Celebrate Crypto in Bybit's Athletics-Inspired Crypto Games

The Bybit Crypto Games engage users in contests testing their skills and strategy. The main event, the Summer Gold Challenge, will utilize Bybit Subaccounts, allowing traders to use multiple accounts to increase their chances of winning. It's Bybit's first competition to leverage subaccounts this way, promising a dynamic experience for all participants.

"As the world celebrates the pinnacle of athletic achievement, we at Bybit are excited to offer a parallel arena where crypto enthusiasts can test their mettle," said Joan Han, director of sales and marketing at Bybit. "The Crypto Games happen over weeks at several distinct venues within the Bybit platform, and each event draws on different skills, so there is something for everyone."

The Crypto Games will feature a variety of events:

Memecoin Medley ( July 8 – July 22 ) : Participants can showcase their creativity through sports-themed memes to win part of a 500 USDT prize pool.

: Participants can showcase their creativity through sports-themed memes to win part of a 500 USDT prize pool. Web3 Quest Marathon ( July 8 – July 28 ) : A digital scavenger hunt through the Web3 landscape, offering players the chance to unlock secret rewards.

: A digital scavenger hunt through the Web3 landscape, offering players the chance to unlock secret rewards. Crypto Knowledge Pentathlon ( July 16 – August 23 ) : A challenge spread across five knowledge areas, from mastering Bybit's Subaccounts to exploring trending tokens and market insights.

: A challenge spread across five knowledge areas, from mastering Bybit's Subaccounts to exploring trending tokens and market insights. Card Cashback Cycle ( July 18 – August 11 ) : Cardholders enjoy an additional 10% cashback at sports-related merchants, highlighting the utility of the Bybit Card.

: Cardholders enjoy an additional 10% cashback at sports-related merchants, highlighting the utility of the Bybit Card. Subaccount Summer Gold Challenge ( July 23 – August 11 ) : A trading challenge where participants can win a share of a massive 3,000,000 USDT prize pool.

: A trading challenge where participants can win a share of a massive 3,000,000 USDT prize pool. Futures Bot Sprint ( July 23 – August 23 ): Competitors deploy automated strategies in a futures trading contest to win from a 30,000 USDT prize pool.

Bybit's commitment to enhancing user experience through competitive and educational activities puts it at the top of the podium in terms of user experience and simplicity. And Bybit's 33 million users now have the chance to compete in this community event.

For more information on how to participate and claim victory in the Bybit Crypto Games, visit Bybit's official website.

