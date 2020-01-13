COMPASS Pathways Granted Patent Covering Use of Its Psilocybin Formulation in Addressing Treatment-resistant Depression

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company, announced today that it has been granted US Patent No 10,519,175, relating to methods of treating drug-resistant depression with a psilocybin formulation, by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers the use of COMPASS's synthesised investigational psilocybin formulation, COMP360, in a psilocybin therapy protocol for patients with treatment-resistant depression. Psilocybin is an active ingredient in so-called 'magic mushrooms'.

Last month, COMPASS reported that COMP360 was well tolerated when administered to healthy adult volunteers with support from specially trained therapists in a randomised placebo-controlled trial. COMPASS is currently running a phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression. This trial is recruiting 216 patients from across Europe and North America who suffer with depression that hasn't responded to established medications, and will be the largest clinical trial of a psilocybin formulation to date. In 2018, COMPASS received FDA "Breakthrough Therapy" designation for its programme of psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, "Too many people are suffering with treatment resistant depression. We are committed to developing innovations, such as psilocybin therapy, to address this rapidly growing problem. Patents help ensure sustainable funding to conduct the highest quality clinical research to bring the best new therapies to patients who urgently need them. If this research demonstrates psilocybin therapy is a safe and effective option for patients, we will price it responsibly with the goal of making it as affordable and accessible as possible."

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are developing psilocybin therapy through a late-stage clinical trial in Europe and North America for patients with treatment-resistant depression. COMP360 is an investigational psilocybin formulation developed and produced by COMPASS Pathways. www.compasspathways.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733890/COMPASS_Pathways_Logo.jpg

Enquiries:

Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024

Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777919

SOURCE COMPASS Pathways