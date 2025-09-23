Compass Mining Partners With 360 Energy on Off-Grid Site in Wyoming to Repurpose Wasted Natural Gas

The project redeploys older-generation hardware while expanding Compass Mining's enterprise and institutional capabilities to off-grid solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announced the launch of its first off-grid natural gas site in Wyoming, developed in partnership with 360 Energy . The site is already running and will be fully energized by the end of September 2025.

The project enables Compass Mining to redeploy earlier-generation hardware, such as the Antminer S19-series machines, extending their lifecycle and turning underutilized machines into productive and profitable assets.

With a total power capacity of 3.3 megawatts (MW), the Wyoming site adds to Compass Mining's expanding portfolio of directly operated facilities, reinforcing its strategy of vertical integration while diversifying its geographic footprint and energy sources across various power markets. By combining established on-grid operations with new off-grid expertise, Compass Mining is laying the groundwork for future institutional-grade off-grid products.

With global volumes of unused gas burning hitting a record 150 billion cubic meters in 2024 , Compass Mining's Wyoming project demonstrates how monetization of pipeline-constrained natural gas can become one of the most promising innovations in Bitcoin mining, especially as industry economics evolve and require new operational models to stay profitable.

"The future of Bitcoin mining is about turning abundant underutilized energy into productive infrastructure," says Karoon Mackenchery, Senior Director of Mining Services at Compass Mining. "We believe 360 Energy has solved many of the challenges of off-grid Bitcoin mining. By testing these new models and new markets, we are preparing to extend these innovations to additional sites and increase our offering to institutional clients."

"We are seeing more producers utilize Bitcoin mining as natural gas offtake," says Chris Alfano, 360 Energy. "By combining our innovative solutions with Compass Mining's years of operational excellence, we are proving how Bitcoin mining can directly benefit oil and gas companies with less emissions, increased oil production and new uncorrelated revenue streams."

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for Bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io .

About 360 Energy

360 Energy, Inc. provides natural gas offtake and monetization for the oil and gas industry. Its Apex gas offtake system captures stranded, flared or uneconomic natural gas and converts it into reliable power for energy-dense computing, directly at the source. Deployable anywhere, Apex helps oil and gas operators capture stranded gas, maximize oil production, and monetize molecules that would otherwise be wasted. 360 Energy is at the forefront of integrating advanced computing with traditional energy production - on a mission to help operators earn more and flare less.

Media Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting

compass@blocksbridge.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Blue_Logo.jpg