Companion Diagnostics Market to Soar at CAGR of 18.3% By 2026

The global companion diagnostics market is projected to reach $6,452 million by 2026 and is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate of 18.3% over the forecast period 2018—2026, discloses a recent research report presented by Big Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, rise in demand for advanced therapies, increase in R&D activities to develop low cost & highly efficient drugs, surge in awareness in personalized medicines, and rise in demand for cost effective diagnosis are some factors boosting the growth of the market.

This report is a professional and comprehensive research of the Global Companion Diagnostics Market based on the major regional market conditions, key driving factors, major competitors, and size & scope of the market. Firstly, the report introduces the companion diagnostics market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials, and so on. Additionally, it provides a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is anticipated to allow the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant market opportunities.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , the UK, and rest of Europe )

( , , the UK, and rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Australia , and rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , South Africa , and rest of LAMEA)

Besides this, the report presents detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players of the companion diagnostics sector.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S)

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation)

The research reveals the performance of each player active in the industry. In addition, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

Additionally, the research report delivers a complete analysis of the key segments of the companion diagnostics sector with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as technology, indication, and region are also provided in the report. Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report beneficial.

All these insights provided in the report are valuable to anyone interested in investing in the companion diagnostics industry. These insights may help them in determining the strength of their competitors and take the required steps to obtain a leading position in the industry. Additionally, we strive to deliver a customized report to meet special requirements of our clients, on demand.

