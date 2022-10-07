Companies Look to Expand Lithium-Ion Battery Production

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium-ion batteries are heavily adopted due to their compact size, rechargeability, recyclability and high-density energy output. As a result, such batteries are largely used in electric vehicles (EVs). Nowadays, many car manufacturers are venturing into battery manufacturing, like BMW Group for example, which has signed an agreement with Ganfeng Lithium, a lithium extracting company in China, for supplying LiOH for battery cells owing to the rising penetration of EVs. According to data provided by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 162.34 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027 while registering a CAGR of 22.6%. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has been the highest revenue contributor, accounting for USD 84.84 Billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 357.81 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%. Nevertheless, the North America region is expected to grow faster, as it is estimated to reach USD 194.20 Billion by 2027 at a significant CAGR of 27.5%. Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTC: PMETF), QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI)

While the EV industry remains in its infancy even as battery technology advances, demand for lithium in the sector is only expected to accelerate. "The push by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturers to continually reduce battery pack costs continues," says William Tokash, Senior Research Analyst with Navigant Research. And, the Global Lithium Market size was estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9.8 Billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.93%, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTCQB: SPEYF) just announced breaking news that further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, "it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation ("LEM") from all of the former shareholders of LEM (the "LEM Shareholders").

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate 8,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Spey Share") to the LEM Shareholders (collectively). The Company has also issued 890,000 Spey Shares as a finder's fee to an arm's length finder in connection with the Acquisition.

LEM holds interests in four projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec near projects held by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET). The projects vary in distance from PMET's projects, one of them being within approximately one kilometer of the border of a PMET project.

The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne ).

). The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

Qualified Person - The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Lane, MSc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Spey Resources Corp.: Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PMETF) provided an update last month on the 2022 drill campaign at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The primary drill area is the CV5 pegmatite corridor, located approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure with two drills currently coring. The Company has recently positioned the third drill rig at the CV13 pegmatite cluster for initial drill testing. Blair Way, CEO, President and Director, comments: "The summer drill program has been exceptional. I am at site this week with the team, including some of the board members, and look forward to going over in person what we have found to date this summer. It is an exciting time for the Company as we commence detailed planning for the winter drill program."

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) and Fluence Energy Inc. reported earlier this year a multi-year agreement to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications. The strategic relationship brings together two companies leading in technology innovation focused on accelerating clean energy adoption and reducing global carbon emissions. The companies will collaborate on what they believe to be a first-of-its-kind solution to incorporate QuantumScape's battery technology into Fluence stationary energy storage products as specific technical and commercial milestones are met. "Fluence and QuantumScape share the same mission to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and adoption of energy storage technologies, so our collaboration is a natural fit," said Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and CEO of QuantumScape. "While we have historically focused on automotive applications, we believe our battery technology is broadly applicable and can play a role in other sectors contributing to a lower-carbon future."

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) announced earlier this week that it has hosted LG Energy Solution (LGES: KRX 373220) in Manitoba, Canada on September 13th to explore the potential next step towards building a domestic supply chain for the North American electric vehicle market. The visit by LG Energy Solution advances the collaboration with Snow Lake Lithium which will see the delivery of one of Canada's first lithium hydroxide processing plants in CentrePort, Southern Manitoba. Manitoba Hydro - a hydroelectric power provider in Manitoba - was also included in the discussions regarding the provision of sustainable, clean power to the plant in addition to a site visit to the proposed facility in CentrePort. Meetings held at the Manitoba Legislative Building included participation from Snow Lake Lithium and LGES representatives, as well as Jordan Gaw and Jenny Kang from Invest in Canada and Cliff Cullen, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Economic Development, Industry and Trade. Representatives from the Economic Secretariat of Manitoba, the Department of Economic Development, Industry and Trade, and Manitoba's Chamber of Commerce were also present.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) provided an update last month on its first commercial lithium plant in Arkansas. The Company completed a competitive FEED/DFS selection process and is pleased to award the contract to OPD LLC, a Koch-owned business based in Katy, Texas. The FEED/DFS study and subsequent EPC contract are focused on the first commercial lithium project being developed by Standard Lithium. This project contemplates processing the brine that is currently being handled by Lanxess at its South Facility, where the Company's continuously operating pre-commercial Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant is located. The existing brine flow at this location is approximately 3,000 US gallons per minute (usgpm), and using the design criteria of 90% lithium recovery during the DLE process, results in expected annual production of between 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of battery quality lithium carbonate.

