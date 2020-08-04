Companies in Polyethylene Wax Market to Reap Gains Due to Plethora of Demand for Plastic-based Products; Plastic Additives and Lubricants Key Revenue Generator: TMR

- Rising Uptake of Polyethylene Wax in Various End-use Industries in Asia Pacific to Propel the Regional Market to Expand at CAGR of more than 3.0% between 2019 and 2027

- Several Industries to Benefit from the Utilization of Polyethylene Wax in Making Plastic Additives, Strides in Plastic Manufacturing Underpin the Rising Prospects

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliferating use polyethylene waxes in making vast range of materials, including candles, packaging, firelogs, plastic additives and lubricants, rubber, adhesives and coatings, and cosmetics, accounts for worldwide utilization in end-use industries.

They play key role in regulating properties such as abrasion, mar resistance, coefficient of friction, melt viscosity, gloss, melt temperature, and fusion speed helps drive the utilization in end-use industries.

The global polyethylene wax market's valuation stood at US$ 300 Mn in 2018. Analysts at TMR projects the valuation to expand at a CAGR of more than 3.0% during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Extensive utilization in plastic additives and lubricants, and adhesive and coatings offers sizable revenue to global polyethylene wax market.

Key Findings of Polyethylene Wax Market Report

Of all application segments, plastic additives and lubricants accounted for the dominant market share in 2018, amounting to more than 20.0%

This is trailed by opportunities in candles and adhesives & coatings

Asia Pacific was the top regional market, with market share of more than 30% in 2018

Asia Pacific polyethylene wax market to rise at 3.0% during 2019–2027

North America and Europe markets to expand at moderate growth rate during the assessment period

Polyethylene Wax Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in production of plastics that utilize polyethylene wax is a key factor driving the market.

Widespread demand for this in making automotive, packaging, and medical products has fueled growth of revenues in the polyethylene wax.

Proliferating use of adhesives and coatings in various applications has spurred urtication of polyethylene wax, and thus has reinforced the market outlook. A rapidly expanding coatings industry in developing and developing countries around the world has also spurred demand for polyethylene wax.

Extensive utilization of polyethylene wax in flame retardants, plasticizers, and antioxidants is boosting the market.

Key Impediments to Polyethylene Wax Market Players

The popularity of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) waxes are a substitute that has offered a tough competition to manufacturers of polyethylene wax. Their superior performance is due to their being odorless.

There are stringent regulations with respects to handling, storage, use, and transportation of polyethylene wax. This has also led to hefty penalties to defaulters. This has constrained the demand for polyethylene wax in packaging and printing industries.

Nevertheless, the shift from solvent-based to water-based formulations has enabled players to overcome some of these problems.

Fluctuation in oil prices is one of the key challenge for players looking for consistent revenue streams in the polyethylene wax market.

Polyethylene Wax Market: Regional Opportunities Assessment

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market and held the dominant share in the polyethylene wax market. The prospects are underpinned by rising utilization of polyethylene wax in numerous end-use industries such as rubber, plastics, and packaging. Extensive research has been conducted in the region for making polyethylene wax particles with better chemical characteristics.

The opportunities in Europe are expected to expand at promising pace during the forecast period. The regional market is projected to clock a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2027.

The Polyethylene Wax Market can be segmented as follows:

Application

Candles

Packaging

Wood & Firelogs

Plastics Additives & Lubricants

Rubber

Polyethylene Wax & Coatings

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

