Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ~US$ 3 Bn by 2027; TMR

- Focus on efficacy of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) to form a key strategy for developing cost-effective filter media, while bio filters for self-cleaning aquariums might be a winning consumer proposition

- Bio ball and ceramic rings emerge as lucrative segments for companies of bio filter market, help them meet the changing demand of consumers especially in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerous different types of bio filter media are gathering traction for meeting the current and emerging bio-filtration needs in aquaculture. Changing aquarium filtration needs precedes development of new technologies and products in aquarium filtration in bio filter market, such as proprietary cartridges. Market focus on developing cost-effective and effacious bio media for filtering toxic chemicals from aquariums and tanks has been a key evolutionary force. Growing demand for modern power filters play a crucial factor in driving the strides in the bio filter market. The use of canister-style filters is gaining steam among consumers due to their multi-functionality. Self-cleaning aquariums are emerging as a popular category among millennials and various commercial users.

Strides in aquaculture production will propel the global bio filter market to garner a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. By the end of this forecast period, the valuation is projected to touch the mark of ~US$ 3 Bn.

Key Findings of Bio Filter Market

Self-Cleaning Filters Huge Consumer Proposition

Bio filters are extensively used along with mechanical and chemical media in aquariums. Self-cleaning filters have in recent years gathered traction among millennials and commercial users, since they are low on maintenance. The self-cleaning aquariums fit the nature hectic schedules of millennials. Demand for saltwater aquarium biological filters for breeding beneficial bacteria has also grown substantially over the years, propelling the revenue expansion in the bio filter market. The growing popularity of land-based aquaculture is emerging as a key value proposition for manufacturers of bio filters. Manufacturers in particular are leaning on meeting the demand for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). However, the high cost has dampened the adoption of RAS among small fish farmers. Thus, players in the bio filter market are keen on meeting the cost-sensitive markets have ramped up their research and development efforts in unveiling cost-effective, high-end RAS.

Focus on Sustainable Aquaculture Businesses Spur Prospects

Companies in the bio filters market are geared toward meeting the needs of sustainable aquaculture products. Thus, they have been benefitting from the widespread demand for ceramic rings and bio balls, especially to tap into the vast market potential in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for eco-friendly technologies and high-end media filters in making aquaculture production sustainable has lent a marked momentum to the demand for bio filter in various key regional markets. Focus on advancing biological materials, such as the use of bio glass and carbon-filled bio balls, expand the options for proponents of sustainable aquaculture production worldwide. Also, commercial end users are showing rapid adoption of sustainable production processes to meet the demand for aquarium fish in hospitals and hotels.

Need for Advancing Product Knowledge

Fish farmers in major fish-exporting regions, notably Africa and Asia, lack knowledge about the capabilities of advanced filtration media. This has significant restrained the potential of the global bio filter market. Nonetheless, government and non-profit organizations jointly are promoting the adoption of sustainable aquaculture production processes, opening up horizon for manufacturers of bio filters. Top players are keen on meeting the needs of cost-sensitive markets in these regions.

Bio Filter Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in demand for and consumption of ornamental fish is propelling the demand for bio filters among fish farmers

Rise in demand for fish consumption worldwide spurs the adoption of sustainable aquaculture, bolstering the prospect of bio filter market

Advances in fish breeding methods fuel the demand for bio filters

Rise in demand for aquarium fish in households is boosting market growth

Bio Filter Market: Key Players

Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc.

Aquael

Waterlife Research Ind. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Rolf C. Hagen , Inc.

, Inc. Aquaneering, Inc.

