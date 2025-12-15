Community-funded start-up European Sleeper drives night train revolution across Europe

Those who believe in sustainable travel by night train can support the project by purchasing shares in the company from €280.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European Sleeper, the community-owned Dutch–Belgian night train operator, is opening a new chapter in its cooperative journey by inviting the public to invest in the next phase of its European network. With new routes to Paris–Berlin and Brussels/Amsterdam–Milan confirmed for 2026, the company launches its latest sharefunding campaign from €280, enabling travellers, citizens, and organisations to take part in building Europe's renewed night train infrastructure.

Since its start in 2023, European Sleeper has grown into one of Europe's few independent international rail operators. More than 230,000 travellers have already boarded its Good Night Train between Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague, with over 750 trains operated in just two years. This rapid growth has been made possible not by traditional investors, but by a community of more than 4,000 supporters across Europe who believe in sustainable mobility and a more connected continent.

Sharefunding to accelerate a growing network

European Sleeper's cooperative ownership model remains unique in the railway sector. Anyone who believes in affordable, comfortable, low-impact travel can become a co-owner. The new sharefunding round aims to raise €1.3 million, followed by an additional €1.0 million later this year, supporting:

Launch of the Paris–Berlin night train (March 2026)

Taking over the vital connection that ÖBB and SNCF will discontinue, European Sleeper will operate three weekly services, with ticket sales opening on 16 December 2025.

The new north–south route will link major economic and cultural regions overnight, with efficient connections to London (via Brussels), Hamburg, Zürich, Geneva, Venice and Rome. Planned intermediate stops include Cologne, Bern, Brig, and Stresa on Lago Maggiore.

New night train coaches and upgrades support a more reliable and comfortable experience across the network.

Following the acquisition of GreenCityTrip, the cooperative will offer accessible holiday packages by night train, reaching new traveller groups.

A cooperative model reshaping European mobility

European Sleeper has demonstrated that community-powered rail can fill gaps left by traditional operators. As short-haul flights continue to dominate European travel, the cooperative shows how citizen-driven investment can help rebuild essential cross-border rail infrastructure.

"Starting a train company is no small feat, yet our community has already shown what is possible when thousands of people pull in the same direction," says Chris Engelsman, Co-founder of European Sleeper. "This new sharefunding round allows us to strengthen our network, bring back key connections like Paris–Berlin, and build the night trains that Europe urgently needs."

Investors from €280 become co-owners of the cooperative. Those investing €2,000 or more receive a 20% discount on European Sleeper train tickets.

A pivotal moment for European rail

With political momentum growing for low-carbon travel and new cross-border train services, European Sleeper's community-financed model offers a realistic way to scale up international night trains where public funding or state railways fall short.

The new Paris–Berlin route, the north-south Milan connection, and ongoing plans for a future Barcelona service position the cooperative at the heart of Europe's shift towards more sustainable mobility.

Political support for the European Sleeper's new night train to Barcelona

European Sleeper welcomes Dutch political support for its planned new night train connection to Barcelona. The Dutch House of Representatives has adopted a motion that calls on the Dutch State Secretary to promptly make the necessary agreements to enable the launch of this new European Sleeper service.

Company information



European Sleeper is a Dutch-Belgian railway company focused on operating night trains. The company is part of a movement that has put night trains back on the map in Europe. European Sleeper was founded by two passionate night train enthusiasts: Elmer van Buuren and Chris Engelsman, who together bring extensive knowledge and experience in night train operations.

With its night trains, European Sleeper aims to connect countries, cities, people, and businesses across Europe. The company's first night train between Berlin and Brussels departed on 25 May 2023. In 2024, the route was extended to Dresden and Prague. From March 2026, European Sleeper will operate the Paris-Berlin night route running three times a week. Work is currently underway on new connections to Barcelona and/or Milan, starting later in 2026.

For more information about investment opportunities, visit this page

Notes to editor

Representatives of European Sleeper are available for interviews regarding the Paris-Berlin route, the company's sharefunding campaign, sustainable mobility trends, and the cooperative ownership model.

