Communications Compliance Platform Shield Available in AWS Marketplace, Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield , solving real-time communications compliance for financial institutions, announced today that its platform is available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace as the company joins the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The co-sell program helps AWS Software Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Shield's solution is built and optimized on AWS cloud and services to provide customers with the best use of their current systems as well as the advantage of ownership and control over their own data. Amazon Cloud Services enables Shield to offer a solution unique within the space that gives comprehensive coverage, meaningful alerts, and flexible records management at scale. Shield's acceptance into the ISV Accelerate Program, as well as its solution being now listed on the AWS Marketplace, enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS Field teams.

"Collaborating with AWS enables us to support enterprise customers as they pursue cloud innovation to make sense of communications over decentralized work environments and multiple communication channels," said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and cofounder, Shield. "By being available on the AWS Marketplace and joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we are making it easier for compliance teams to stay ahead of risk by providing them with the insights they need while scaling workloads seamlessly on one of the most reliable and most secure cloud providers in the industry."

A close and growing partner of AWS, Shield's end-to-end solution offers a centralized platform purpose-built for the regulated industries, including financial services, to evaluate risk across every communication channel, including email, chat, social, text, and voice. Monitoring apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, Shield uses behavioral analysis, a multi-layered AI approach for semantic detection, and industry expertise to effectively cut through the noise and detect real risk.

With a highly configurable system, organizations can deploy quickly and easily in the AWS Cloud to further reduce time to value while leveraging existing agreements that may already be in place with AWS. Transparent models deliver risk insights in real time on every alert, making it easy for compliance teams to focus on the issues that many organizations face to help them better manage their data, electronic discovery, supervision and surveillance.

Shield enables compliance teams in financial services and other highly regulated industries to read between the lines to see what their employee communications are really saying. Many of these organizations struggle with compliance because they are unable to gain visibility into the mass of scattered data across all of their communication channels to mitigate against market abuse, internal bad actors and increasing regulatory risk. By applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities, Shield is enabling enterprises and financial institutions to more effectively manage and mitigate communications compliance risks. Shield has helped customers from UBS to FIS to reduce false positive alerts by 97%, conduct faster investigations, and reduce compliance costs. Learn more at shieldfc.com

