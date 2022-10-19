Communication Test And Measurement Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2028|CAGR: ~8%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Communication Test And Measurement Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into By Solution (Wireless Test Solution, Wireline Test Solutions); Service (Product Support Service, Professional Service, Managed Service); Type (Enterprise Tests, Field Network Tests, Lab & Manufacturing Tests); End-User (Network Equipment Manufacturers, Mobile Device Manufacturers, Telecommunication Service Providers); Region/Country.

The communication test and measurement market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the communication test and measurement market. The communication test and measurement market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the communication test and measurement market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Communication tests and measurements help organizations deliver/maintain high-quality services for voice, video, and data. The introduction of 5G technology and deployment of LTE and LTE–advanced communication networks are used in the mainstream, thus the need for communication test and measurement tools required for design validation and manufacturing that provide more accuracy, bandwidth, and speed to improve device development has increased.

The growing adoption of the communication tests and measurement market can be attributed to the growing internet traffic and increasing demand for reliable internet connectivity across the globe. For instance according to the world bank, as of 2022, there are more than 4.9 billion internet users around the globe. Furthermore, the rising development of new innovative technologies, such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is enabling the need for faster internet communication standards.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the manufacturing and ICT industry and has transformed the way of working. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the communication test and measurement market as many organizations have opted for work from a home model, which has increased the demand and usage of data, resulting in impacting communication companies significantly. The increased dependency on telecom networks and the other restrictions on account of COVID-19 are expected to influence the communication test and measurement market.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into wireless and wireline test solution. The wireless test solution is expected to achieve a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of wireless solutions can be attributed to its functionalities such as increased mobility and higher installation speed with simplicity. Furthermore, wireless test solutions have a wider reach when compared to wired and cabled test solutions.

Based on service, the market is segmented into product support service, professional service, and managed service. The professional service is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The growing adoption of professional services can be attributed to the expertise that professional service provides in areas such as Improved testing coverage resulting in better quality and increased compliance level, access to industry-leading solutions and approaches, and cost reductions. Furthermore, professional services help organizations significantly in the time of IT infrastructure expansion or new technology rollout.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into enterprise tests, field network tests, and lab and manufacturing tests. The field network test is expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of the field network test can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, also the errors can be rectified without substantial losses.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into network equipment manufacturers, mobile device manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers. The mobile device manufacturers are expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period, mobile device manufacturers use communication test and measurement solutions to help to ensure the performance of mobile devices such as cell phones, PDAs, and tablets computers. Testing is performed on both mobile device hardware and software. Various types of mobile device testing include R&D testing, manufacturing testing, and certification testing.

Communication Test And Measurement Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (US, Canada , Rest of North America )

(US, , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Spain , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) Rest of the World

North American region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, the growth in the region can be attributed to the rising adoption and implementation of tests and measuring equipment, and the presence of prominent players. Furthermore, rising investment by telecommunication equipment manufacturers and telecom operators, and the availability of faster internet connectivity are the main reasons for the adoption of communication test and measurement solutions in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Anritsu Corporation

Empirix Inc

EXFO Inc

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd

Spirent Communications plc

VeEX Inc

Viavi Solutions

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the communication test and measurement market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the communication test and measurement market?

Which factors are influencing the communication test and measurement market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the communication test and measurement market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the communication test and measurement market?

What are the demanding global regions of the communication test and measurement market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Communication Test and Measurement Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market size 2020 USD 6.5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Anritsu Corporation, Empirix Inc, EXFO Inc, Fortive, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd, Spirent Communications plc, VeEX Inc, Viavi Solution, Yokogawa Electric Corporation.. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Solution; By Service; By Type; By End-User; By Region/Country

