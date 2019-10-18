Common Information Model 2020 | 21-23 January 2020, Amsterdam | 100+ Leading CIM Implementers Will Convene in Amsterdam to Demonstrate the Full Value of CIM to Secure Investment and Speed up Wide-Scale Implementation

Common Information Model 2020 is organised by Smart Grid Forums

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European utilities are experiencing great internal pressure to demonstrate the full value of CIM to secure investment and speed up its wide scale implementation. With a broad and diverse range of CIM based solutions and packages entering the market, the opportunity to test and procure highly reliable, flexible and secure tools and technologies is rapidly growing.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. There is an imminent need to act now as high volumes of data from substations, sensors and smart meters continue to flood the grid, and must be managed effectively. "The majority of utilities we spoke to during our programme research for this year's programme are either at the very beginning stages of implementing CIM, or have 1 -2 years of experience in implementing CIM under their belt" explains Marcella Cilia, Conference Producer at Smart Grid Forums, the organiser of Common Information Model 2020. "Although most are familiar with the concept of CIM, the problem lies in the practical application of the standard, and it is taking more engineering time and cost than intended to have it fully set up and running. As a result, this year's programme has been created to address the strategic, application, implementation, interoperability and configuration issues that need to be considered before investment is secured."

Common Information Model 2020 takes place 21-23 January 2020 in Amsterdam. Over 3 intensive conference days participants will get the opportunity to review the most advanced implementation case studies, participate in technology innovation panel discussions, problem solve during the end-user roundtable discussions, forge new relationships during the evening networking reception, and quiz tech experts through the exhibition area running alongside the conference.

Discussion topics include:

Applying IEC 61970 – achieving reliable configuration between internal and external IT systems to ensure their seamless compliance with CIM standards

achieving reliable configuration between internal and external IT systems to ensure their seamless compliance with CIM standards Applying IEC 61968 – establishing a robust framework for implementing CIM as DER integration accelerates within a more flexible grid environment

establishing a robust framework for implementing CIM as DER integration accelerates within a more flexible grid environment Applying IEC 62325 – effectively managing the influx of high-volume, real-time data across the energy market whilst minimising risk

effectively managing the influx of high-volume, real-time data across the energy market whilst minimising risk CIM Working Group - leveraging the power and focus on the CIM working group to drive greater awareness and speed up deployment of the standard across the smart utility industry

leveraging the power and focus on the CIM working group to drive greater awareness and speed up deployment of the standard across the smart utility industry CIM Configuration and Interoperability – leveraging advanced tools and technologies to support timely and cost efficient implementation of CIM and maximise operational efficiency

leveraging advanced tools and technologies to support timely and cost efficient implementation of CIM and maximise operational efficiency The future of CIM – developing a robust roadmap for efficiently updating existing network models in alignment with new CIM versions

Speakers include:

Svein Olsen , Network Modelling Project Manager - Statnett

Network Modelling Project Manager Paul Hayes , Smart Networks Engineer - ESB Networks

Smart Networks Engineer Jayaprakash Ponraj , Senior Power Network Protection Specialist – Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company

Senior Power Network Protection Specialist Michael Covarrubias , Director of Strategy and Solutions/Principal Consultant - XTensible

Director of Strategy and Solutions/Principal Consultant Alan McMorran , Director – Open Grid Systems

Director Antonello Monti, Director of the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems – E.ON Energy Research Institute (with RWTH Aachen University)

Director of the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems – Lukas Razik , Research Associate – E.ON Energy Research Institute (with RWTH Aachen University)

Research Associate Rafael Martins de Souza , Data Science Researcher - FGV

Data Science Researcher Babar Muhammad, Consultant, Digital Grid Operations - DNV GL

With many more in the process of finalising the contributions.

