Committed to Deliver Marvelous Experience to Indonesians, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Complete the World's First Large PS Core Network Consolidation & Transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, in cooperation with global ICT solution provider Huawei, has finalized a large core network consolidation project in Jakarta, to create a milestone for their extensive cooperation and further propel Indosat in the course of the advancement and innovation in mobile communication technologies. With the massive scale of over 100 million users and 26 core locations across Indonesia, the completion of the consolidation and transforming to the cloud core within 14 months is unprecedented.

The project significantly improves the network experience for Indosat's users across Indonesia, especially those living in rural and remote areas. Residents of Kalimantan will enjoy a faster average downlink speed by 15% while the average round trip time (RTT) will be reduced by 11% for Facebook usage. Meanwhile, according to renowned third party report, customers in Central Java are also experiencing a better performance while using the Internet for games and live videos.

Desmond Cheung, Director and Chief Technology Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, expressed, "We're humbled to create another benchmark for the telecommunications industry. The core network consolidation project is a testament to our commitment to delivering a world-class digital experience to our customers. With the completion of this initiative, we believe we can consistently deliver a marvelous experience to our customers while paving the way towards our mission of connecting and empowering every Indonesian."

George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, expressed, "Thanks to our close and in-depth cooperation, we are very pleased to witness a great achievement in completing such a large-scale and complex network consolidation in a short period of time. Huawei will continuously support Indosat to enhance network connectivity, accelerate service innovation, and create industry value in digital transformation, achieving greater business success."

The project is a testament of both parties' technological strengths, hard work, courage, determination, as well as team spirit, in tackling a multitude of challenges. As core network is most critical part of a mobile network, both Indosat and Huawei teams worked around the clock to conduct thorough analysis and review to determine corresponding solutions for network consolidation must adhere to "the first-time-right" philosophy.

By adopting the leading telco cloud-native technology, Indosat and Huawei commercialize both bare metal container and innovative dual-engine container solution, which supports large-scale commercial use of 5G core networks. The dual-engine container solution leverages cutting-edge technologies to manage both virtual machines (VMs) and containers in a unified infrastructure platform, that enables Indosat seamlessly introduce containers through capacity expansion, significantly reducing the time needed for service rollout and reducing the time-to-market (TTM).

In the intelligent and digital era, Indosat has also increased its requirements for intelligence and ultra experience. Both Indosat and Huawei have collaborated to deploy future-proof core networks that can adapt to the 5G-A intelligent and hyper-distributed architecture. It meets current network needs and furthermore, paves the way for introducing 5G new features and services increasingly diversified for toC and toB users.

Going forward, Indosat and Huawei will continue working together to build a more intelligent, efficient, and secure mobile communication network and provide better service experience for Indonesian users. They will jointly address industry challenges and promote continuous development and innovation of Indonesia's mobile communication technologies.

