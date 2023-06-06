Commercial Tufting Machine Market to Surpass USD 133.4 Million by 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Commercial Tufting Machine Market Segments – by Machine (PACAS Tufting Machine and GANTRY Tufting Machine), End-use Industry (Carpets, Rugs, and Artificial Grass), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 104.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 133.4 million expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for artificial tufted grass carpets in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is projected to boost the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Changzhou MTC Industry& Tech Co., Ltd

Card-Monroe Corporation

Tuftco Corporation

Yamaguchi Sangyo

PROTECHNA Herbst GmbH & Co. KG

Weihai Tesite Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Changzhou Wuding Carpet Machinery Co., Ltd

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include machine, end-use industry, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Commercial Tufting Machine Market

On the basis of region, the global commercial tufting machine market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to the rising investments by tufting machines companies in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

A tufting machine is a sewing machine that has hundreds of needles for sewing loops of yarn into the carpet's main backing. These machines allow manufacturers to create unique products and meet specific production needs.

Tufting machines produce cut, cut piles, level loops, loop pile structures, and multi-level loops.

The demand for sustainable products is rising and is likely to propel the market in the coming years. Tufting machines aid in the production of sustainable products.

Rising adoption of artificial tufted grass carpets in various sectors is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Automation in the tufting machine includes integration of other automated processes and is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The PACAS segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of during the forecast period, due to the safeguarding system of the machine.

segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of during the forecast period, due to the safeguarding system of the machine. The carpets segment is anticipated to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period, due to the wide usage of products in different sectors.

Read 209 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Commercial Tufting Machine Market Segments - by Machine (PACAS Tufting Machine and GANTRY Tufting Machine), End-use Industry (Carpets, Rugs, and Artificial Grass), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Machine

PACAS Tufting Machine

GANTRY Tufting Machine

End-use Industry

Carpets

Rugs

Artificial Grass

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

