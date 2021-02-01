Commercial Sector to Account for Two-third Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades, says Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated blinds and shades market is expanding on the back of consumer inclination toward smart home technologies. However, as the construction industry gets back on track after setbacks due to the onset of COVID-19, demand for automated blinds and shades will be higher from this sector through 2031. Semi-automatic blinds and shades are more sought-after over the fully-automatic versions, mainly due to their economical price. Demand will be particularly high across North America and Europe over the next ten years.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global automated blinds and shades market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Automated Blinds and Shades Market Study

The use of motorized blinds/ shades is a trend rapidly being adopted throughout the world, which, in turn, is driving market growth.

Replacement of manually-operated blinds and shades with automated versions is also expected to provide impetus to growth, as demand for advanced features, decreased prices, etc., rises.

Development of blinds and shades integrated with speech recognition technology is seeing a rise.

Expansion of retail space in commercial establishments such as hypermarkets is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

8 out of 10 installations would be for the semi-automatic versions of blinds and shades, with new installations holding more than 70% of market share.

North America , followed by Europe , is the biggest market for automated blinds and shades.

, followed by , is the biggest market for automated blinds and shades. Germany will account for one-fourth of the total sales in the European region.

will account for one-fourth of the total sales in the European region. The market in China and Australia is expected to grow the fastest, at close to 4% through 2031.

"Key industry participants are focusing on developing partnerships with regional distributors and service providers in order to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving global market. The adoption of e-Commerce will create broad opportunities for market participants during the forecast period," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Fairly Consolidated

The global automated blinds and shades market is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional players operating in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on research & development for innovative improvements in their product portfolios, and expansion in untapped markets, coupled with developing their business via e-Commerce platforms to gain a competitive edge. Some of the leading providers of automated blinds and shades are Lutron Electronics, Inc., IKEA, The Electric Blind Company, Axis Labs, SOMA Smart Home, Tilt, Graber Blinds, Hunter Douglas, Somfy, and others.

Automated Blinds and Shades Market: Conclusion

The automated blinds and shades market is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players due to increasing home automation, and growing construction industry. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing products with better technology integration into smart home and building automation systems. These factors are anticipated to positively impact growth in demand for automated blinds and shades during the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automated blinds and shades market, which contains global industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product, application, Installation, end use, and region. The automated blinds and shades market report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

