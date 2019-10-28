Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
28 Oct, 2019, 14:00 GMT
NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, published by KBV research, The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing reliance on location-based services (LBS) is expected to push the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. This is because localized services play a key role in giving geographic data in real time through the use of smart devices.
The Government and Defense market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period. Increased security concerns resulted in a prominent buyer of geospatial intelligence & mapping services in the defense sector. These services are used for battlefront analysis, border surveillance, drafting of strategies and analysis of situations. The Forestry & Agriculture market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Civil Engineering & Archaeology market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12% during (2019 - 2025).
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market/
Commercial satellite imaging is also applicable across diverse sectors, including construction, defense, transportation and others as a key driver of the global commercial satellite imaging market. The Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Natural Resource Management market would grow with a significant CAGR of 10.4% during (2019 - 2025). The Defense & Intelligence market is expected to prominent aCAGR of 12.8% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Disaster Management market witnessing potential growth and grows highest CAGR of 13.1% during (2019 - 2025).
The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption by government and military authorities of satellite imaging services. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2019 - 2025). For purposes of map creation, military recognition, urban planning, disaster management, among others, Government and military organisations primarily use satellite images.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Spaceflight Industries, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., UrtheCast Corporation, Airbus SE, Saab Group (Vricon, Inc.), Trimble, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Thales Group S.A. and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Segmentation
By Application
- Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping
- Energy & Natural Resource Management
- Defense & Intelligence
- Disaster Management
- Surveillance & Security
- Urban Planning & Development
- Others
By End User
- Government and Defense
- Forestry & Agriculture
- Civil Engineering & Archaeology
- Energy
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Spaceflight Industries, Inc.
- Galileo Group, Inc.
- ImageSat International N.V.
- Maxar Technologies, Inc.
- Planet Labs, Inc.
- UrtheCast Corporation
- Airbus SE
- Saab Group (Vricon, Inc.)
- Trimble, Inc.
- Leonardo SpA
- Thales Group S.A.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
