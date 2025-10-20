Commercial leaders and innovators celebrated at the Black British Business Awards 2025

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing this year's exceptional Black British Business Awards2025 (BBBAwards) winners; representing the very best of entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and innovators from global corporations such as JPMorganChase, Netflix, Goldman Sachs, LinkedIn, Penguin Random House and Kantar.

Black British Business Awards 2025 Photo credit: Alex Maguire

Crowned Black British Business Person of the Year 2025 is Managing Director, EMEA Head of Tax Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson who advises major financial institutions on complex global compliance regimes. Yvonne has been a catalyst for culture change—co-authoring a global allyship programme, sponsoring S&P's BOLD network for Black professionals, inspiring countless individuals.

Yvonne said: "I am honoured to be named Black British Business Person of the Year. It's amazing to be a part of a rich history of Black British business leaders who've all achieved such brilliant career heights and elevated others along the way. It's more important than ever to celebrate the wins, uplift each other and ensure everyone in business achieves their dreams."

BBBAwards Chair and Executive Founder Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE stated: "At a time when inclusion feels increasingly polarised, the BBBAwards theme of #Elevate reminds us that real progress for all of us comes from rising above the noise to focus on investing in talent, innovation, and the future of British business, together. The achievements of this year's winners show that nurturing brilliance and protecting hard-won gains isn't just fair, it fuels growth, competitiveness, and shared prosperity."

