Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size to Surpass $26,346.6 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the commercial lawn mower market was $14,741.3 million in 2021, and it is likely to advance at a 6.7% CAGR during 2021–2030. Furthermore, product sales are set to hit an enormous $26,346.6 million in value during the forecast period.

The development of the commercial lawn mower market is chiefly credited to the growth in the demand for innovative machinery and forthcoming smart cities. Sensors for obstacle identification, anti-theft activities, and weather sensing offer ease of usage and improve the experience of customers. Moreover, urbanization in emerging nations is the reason behind the surge in commercial building construction, which is likely to push the sale of lawn maintenance and gardening instruments.

With a combination of robotics and GPS, these systems have become easier to control, thus also improving the cutting competence. The new equipment would allow them to be linked with mobile phones, thereby letting people remotely access the equipment via Bluetooth, cellular connectivity, and Wi-Fi.

The golf courses & other sports arenas category generated $3,307.1 million in revenue in the commercial lawn mower market in 2021. Moreover, it is expected to grow at a momentous rate in the years to come because of a rise in the population playing golf. A large number of youths, especially women, around the world have taken up the game.

Regional Analysis of Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report

North America had revenue of $5,540.4 million in 2021, which was the highest in the world. With a large number of golfing facilities here, the necessity for gardening apparatus is predicted to continue growing stably.

Addition, the Government of Canada's Treasury Board Secretariat and White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) created a forum for countries to work together on greening their government processes in April 2021 . This includes moving to zero-emission vehicles and cleaner energy sources, constructing green and robust infrastructure, and procuring energy-efficient and eco-friendly supplies and equipment.

Expert contractors are increasingly using ride-on lawn mowers, especially in France and the U.S. This is mainly since they have enhanced efficiency and are ideal for added facets of gardening, for example, spraying fertilizers and sowing seeds. These systems are commonly used on swales and hills and are safe to run and easy to store; thus, they dominate the commercial lawn mower market at present.

Further, with the strong concerns for the environment, there is a surge in the need for electric ride-on mowers. The acceptance of these variants is tremendously high in North America and Europe, where the changing regimen and preference of the people will bring about opportunities to develop and care for parks and yards.

Commercial Lawn Mower Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Ride-On

Walk-Behind

Robotic

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine Type

Electric

By End Use

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

By Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

By Drive Type

Rear wheel drive

Front wheel drive

All wheel drive

Manual drive

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium



Poland



Switzerland



Finland



Austria



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

