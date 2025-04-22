Commercial Helicopter Market to Reach $9.7 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in demand for air ambulances and EMS helicopters, expansion of offshore oil and gas operations fueling the need for heavy-lift helicopters, and growth in urban air mobility (UAM) and corporate travel boosting VIP helicopter sales drive the global commercial helicopter market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial Helicopter Market by Size (Light Helicopters, Medium Helicopters, and Heavy Helicopters), Type (Piston Helicopters and Turbine Helicopters), Engine Configuration (Twin Engines and Single Engines), and Application (Oil and Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement and Public Safety, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global commercial helicopter market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing demand for air ambulances and emergency medical services (EMS) helicopters is a significant driver of the commercial helicopter market. However, high operating and maintenance costs, stringent aviation regulations, and safety concerns are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in hybrid-electric propulsion and autonomous helicopters, along with increase in investments in aerial firefighting and disaster response helicopters, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $9.7 billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 348 Segments Covered Size, Type, Engine Configuration, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for air ambulances and EMS helicopters Expansion of offshore oil and gas operations driving demand for heavy-lift helicopters Growth in urban air mobility (UAM) and corporate travel boosting VIP helicopter sales Opportunities Advancements in hybrid-electric propulsion and autonomous helicopters Increase in investments in aerial firefighting and disaster response helicopters Restraints High operating and maintenance costs Stringent aviation regulations and safety concerns

The light helicopters segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By size, the light helicopters segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to their affordability, versatility, and ability to operate in various environments. These helicopters are widely used for private aviation, flight training, tourism, and law enforcement. The medium helicopters segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to their ability to perform a wide range of commercial and parapublic operations, including offshore oil and gas transport, emergency medical services (EMS), and corporate travel.

The turbine helicopters held the highest market share in 2023.

By type, the turbine helicopters segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, and the same segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This is due to their higher power output, improved reliability, and ability to operate in extreme conditions. These helicopters are extensively used in offshore transport, search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), and corporate travel. One of the major market trends is the increasing adoption of twin-engine turbine helicopters, which offer greater safety and range, making them preferred for long-distance operations.

The single engine segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By engine configuration, the turbine helicopters segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033. These helicopters are preferred for short-distance travel, aerial surveys, and flight training due to their lower purchase and operational costs compared to twin-engine models. However, the twin-engines segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period due to enhanced safety, reliability, and ability to operate in challenging conditions. Many commercial and government operations require twin-engine helicopters because they provide backup engine redundancy, ensuring safer operations over open water, mountainous terrain, and densely populated areas.

The oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the oil and gas segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, with a strong demand for medium and heavy-lift helicopters to transport personnel and equipment to offshore platforms. As oil companies expand deepwater drilling operations, the need for long-range, high-capacity helicopters such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225, H145, and Leonardo AW189 is increasing. However, the medical services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period as healthcare infrastructure improves worldwide, more countries are investing in air ambulance services to provide rapid medical evacuation in critical situations.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, owing to strong demand for emergency medical services (EMS), offshore oil and gas transport, corporate travel, and law enforcement applications. The region has a well-established helicopter infrastructure, with extensive networks of heliports, leasing companies, and operators providing diverse services. The U.S. and Canada collectively account for much of the helicopter fleet in the region, while Mexico is experiencing steady growth in offshore and private helicopter operations. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by a rise in air travel demand, fleet modernization, and expansion of e-commerce logistics. China leads the region with strong government support, increase in aircraft orders, and the development of the COMAC C919 to compete with Boeing and Airbus.

Leading Market Players: -

SpaceX

Blue Origin LLC

Airbus

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Eutelsat

Viasat, Inc.

SES S.A.

Maxar Technologies

Rocket Lab

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global commercial helicopter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

