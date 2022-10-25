Commercial Greenhouse Market to Grow USD 30770 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market is Segmented by Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse), by Application (Commercial, Farm): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Agriculture & Forestry Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Greenhouse market size is estimated to be worth USD 22980 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 30770 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Commercial Greenhouse market:

The commercial greenhouse market is expanding as a result of rapid urbanization and a scarcity of arable land. Changes in weather patterns have also pushed the use of commercial greenhouses in conventional farming; this trend will drive the market's rise even further.

The growing population is another crucial factor, which will limit the market's growth and boost demand for food. The market for commercial greenhouses will also gain from increased demand for fruits and vegetables in developing nations as well as expanding floriculture and ornamental horticulture applications.

Commercial greenhouse market growth is also largely influenced by their capacity to provide high yields in comparison to traditional agriculture approaches.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COMMERCIAL GREENHOUSE MARKET

The higher yield of greenhouse farming when compared to traditional farming techniques is one of its key benefits. This factor is expected to increase the Commercial greenhouse market. In order to assist fulfill the growing population's demand for food, greenhouse farming is a realistic choice because urbanization is displacing arable land while also reducing the total area of agricultural land. Compared to conventional farming, there is less water waste. In comparison to outdoor farming, greenhouse farming uses an average of 95% less water to produce the same crops. The transpiration process takes place when plants or commodities are produced in vertical greenhouses, making it possible for farmers to reuse the water for irrigation.

Growing in a closed environment with favorable climatic conditions can preclude the further development of pests and diseases compared to growing outdoors. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. Since there are minimum chances for pests to grow, plants can be grown using lower doses of the plant pesticide product.

Furthermore, with the ability to control the climate, plants can be maintained in a suitable environment with the right temperature and relative humidity, which helps them grow more quickly than they would outside, produce crops earlier, and maybe expand their production cycle throughout the year. This is expected to further increase the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

Commercial growers are raising production as the medical marijuana legalization movement gains traction in order to keep up with consumer demand. Cannabis grows best under a commercial greenhouse tent, which provides the right lighting conditions. A commercial greenhouse tent's optional translucent walls and ceiling will let light reach the marijuana plants. When necessary, additional lighting within the greenhouse tent can be used to supplement the sun thanks to the robust frame of our clear span constructions.

The field of agriculture draws the most R&D from scientists. Challenges posed by climate change and environmental issues have prompted the creation of numerous strategies to guarantee food security globally. Scientists, academics, and farmers are becoming interested in greenhouse farming. In order to solve the fundamental issue of controlling the environment in warmer regions, experts are attempting to implement greenhouse farming. In addition, technical developments like artificial intelligence , smart irrigation systems, pH monitors, and temperature control software are only a few examples of key trends in the commercial greenhouse industry. Indoor farmers may employ technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate change to deal with problems like disease prevention and insect management.

COMMERCIAL GREENHOUSE MARKET SHARE

Compared to glass greenhouses, the plastic greenhouses market is anticipated to expand more quickly. Commercial greenhouse plastic is produced differently than conventional plastic to provide it greater durability. Extreme weather conditions and tearing are both resistant to this plastic's particular construction.

The North American region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period projected. Commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually started implementing automated technologies during the past ten years to permit year-round plant growth. Urban areas are seeing a rise in the usage of commercial greenhouse technologies to help with the supply of fresh vegetables to supermarkets.

Key Companies:

Richel Group SA

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow

Agra Tech, Inc

Rough Brothers

Nexus Corporation

Hort Americas, LLc

Heliospectra AB.

