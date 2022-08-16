Comment from Karo Pharma Aktiebolag's board of directors regarding the public offer from Karo Intressenter AB

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 16 August 2022, Karo Intressenter AB[1] ("Karo Intressenter") announced a public cash offer to the shareholders in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") to acquire the shares in Karo Pharma not already held by Karo Intressenter at a price of SEK 60 per share (the "Offer").

For further information about the Offer, please refer to Karo Intressenter's press release. Karo Intressenter is expected to publish an offer document regarding the Offer on 17 August 2022. The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on 18 August 2022 and expire on 15 September 2022.

The board of directors of Karo Pharma has, in accordance with the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, initiated the work on handling matters concerning the Offer, including to obtain a fairness opinion.

Roschier Advokatbyrå AB has been appointed as legal advisor.

The board of directors will revert well before and no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period in the Offer.

Stockholm, 16 August 2022

Karo Pharma Aktiebolag

For additional information, please contact:

Richard Edström, Head of Legal, +46 70 609 88 68, richard.edstrom@karopharma.com

This information is information that Karo Pharma Aktiebolag is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 August 2022, at 14:00 CEST.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma offers "Smart choices for everyday healthcare". We own and commercialize reliable original brands within prescription drugs and over-the-counter consumer products. Our products are available in over 90 countries with the core in Europe and the Nordics region. The headquarter of Karo Pharma is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

[1] A Swedish private limited liability company (Sw. privat aktiebolag) controlled by EQT VIII, registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) with corporate registration number 559160-9416.

