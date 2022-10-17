Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market to Gain Value of US$ 1.40 Trn by 2031, TMR Study

17 Oct, 2022, 12:30 BST
- The combined heat and power [CHP] installation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.05% during 2022-2031
- Rising need for electricity across developed and developing nations is fueling the growth in the market
- Increasing initiatives by governments for adoption of renewable energy are driving the market expansion
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global combined heat and power [CHP] installation market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 1.40 Trn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for combined heat and power [CHP] installation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
Due to increase in the urbanization and industrialization worldwide, there has been a surge in the demand for electricity across developed and developing nations, state analysts at TMR. This factor is expected to create notable business avenues in the combined heat and power [CHP] installation market. This aside, the government bodies of many nations globally are taking initiatives in order to promote the use of renewable energy in order to fulfill the rising electricity demand. This factor is propelling the market, notes a TMR study that delivers in-depth insights on the combined heat and power [CHP] installation market trends.
Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market: Key Findings
- Notable developments such as rise in the industrialization, urbanization, and globalization worldwide have resulted into a shift in investment flow from developed nations to developing nations. Moreover, the lower labor and infrastructure costs in developing nations is expected to fuel the growth prospects in the global combined heat and power [CHP] installation market during the forecast period.
- The regulatory authorities of several nations globally are taking initiatives in order to encourage the adoption of combined heat and power [CHP] installation. Hence, several government bodies are seen executing strict regulations that compel companies from varied industry verticals for the adoption of green solutions. This aside, the understanding pertaining to environment-related concerns is being increasing among people across the globe. These factors are driving the growth prospects in the combined heat and power [CHP] installation market, state analysts of a study by TMR.
- Combined heat and power [CHP] installation is gaining traction as a clean fuel as well as a cost-effective solution for organizations from different industries. This aside, the utilization of combined heat and power [CHP] installation is being rising worldwide as a substitute to diesel and gasoline. These factors are expected to result into the expansion of the combined heat and power [CHP] installation market share during the forecast period, states a TMR assessment.
- The use of combined heat and power [CHP] installation is being rising in several developing nations including India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Mexico for residential, commercial, and varied other industrial purposes, states a TMR study that covers in-depth assessment on the combined heat and power [CHP] installation market growth factors.
Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market: Growth Boosters
- Increase in need for electricity globally is prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global combined heat and power [CHP] installation market size
- Rise in the sales of combined heat and power [CHP] installation across many developing nations is fueling the growth prospects in the market, note analysts at TMR
Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- 2G Energy Inc.
- Siemens Energy AG
- Aegis Energy Services, Inc.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Wärtsilä
- Cummins Inc.
- Aegis Energy Services Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Primary Energy Recycling Corporation
- Generac Holdings Inc.
- Integral Power
Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market Segmentation
Fuel
-
- Biomass
- Coal
- Natural Gas
Prime Mover
-
- Steam Turbine
- Combined Cycle
- Gas Turbine
- Reciprocating Engine
- Others [Stirling Engine and Organic Rankine Cycle]
Application
-
- Commercial & Residential
- Industrial
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
