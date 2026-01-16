Comarch Signs New Contract with ExxonMobil to Implement Loyalty Platform in European Markets

KRAKÓW, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global provider of advanced IT systems, today announced it has signed a new contract with ExxonMobil to implement its loyalty management solutions in Europe. This agreement marks a significant expansion of the existing cooperation between the two companies, which began in the United States. The new project will see Comarch deploy its technology to enhance ExxonMobil's loyalty initiatives across key European countries.

A Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Customer Engagement

ExxonMobil sought to renew its loyalty platform to ensure technical readiness for evolving business needs and to offer a better customer experience. This new contract provides a modern loyalty platform with a wide range of functionalities, strengthening ExxonMobil's customer engagement capabilities in the region.

Delivering a Modern, Scalable Loyalty Framework

The solution includes the Comarch CLM Enterprise platform and Comarch Mobile Application. This technology suite provides ExxonMobil with a robust, scalable framework to manage its loyalty programs, optimize business processes, and deliver a seamless experience to its customers. The project underscores Comarch's expertise in supporting global corporations with complex, large-scale loyalty initiatives.

"This expansion of our partnership with ExxonMobil into Europe is a testament to the trust they place in our technology and our global expertise," said Wojciech Krawczyk, Sales Director at Comarch. "We are committed to providing ExxonMobil with a modern, scalable loyalty platform that ensures technical readiness and enhances their customer engagement across critical European markets."

"We are happy to extend our current cooperation with Comarch in the USA to European countries. Europe is a critical market for us, and we look forward to developing a stronger loyalty offering for our customers by leveraging Comarch's loyalty platform and services," said Otto Nijdam, EAME Loyalty & Digital Marketing Manager at ExxonMobil. "By moving to Comarch's advanced platform, we're transforming our loyalty program into a more dynamic, future-ready solution with expanded technical possibilities," added Stefan Pavlovic, EAME Digital Loyalty Operations Manager at ExxonMobil.

About Comarch

Comarch is one of the biggest IT company in Europe and carries out projects for the leading global brands in the most important sectors of the economy. Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries across 6 continents have used Comarch services, including Allianz, Auchan, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING, LG U+, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, and Vodafone.

