Colt Technology Services Chooses Accedian Skylight as Performance Visibility Provider for Empowering Enterprise Innovation

- This 10-year strategic partnership will add unprecedented visibility and experience assurance for Colt's customers

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, and Colt Technology Services today announced a 10-year strategic partnership with the goal of delivering dynamic, adaptive connectivity solutions to Colt's enterprise customers, empowering them with real-time visibility and assurance to optimize their digital experiences. Through the partnership, Accedian Skylight will provide analytics and a performance foundation for the entire service architecture of Colt's IQ Network.

The enterprise of tomorrow is reliant on a digital ecosystem of partners to achieve their corporate objectives and results. The Colt IQ Network leads the industry in enabling the intelligent enterprise, with smart data center and enterprise connectivity solutions that deliver exceptional application performance, availability and return on investment: Accedian Skylight is the engine that powers the assured experience of those connectivity services.

The Accedian and Colt partnership will also improve end-to-end customer service quality and visibility through the following:

Real-time visibility into network and application performance through self-service portals, providing actionable insights and enabling more informed business decisions

Intelligence driven from machine-learning and AI capabilities within Skylight performance analytics to provide a new depth of understanding around end user experience and how services are operating

Tailored dashboards and reporting capabilities, fully-configurable by end users, for key metrics and data to fulfill individual customer needs

"Colt's vision is to become the most customer-oriented business in our industry," said Robin Farnan, Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering at Colt. "This partnership marks the continuation of a journey which will deliver exceptional customer performance monitoring and the ability to augment Colt's operational systems with real-time performance data. Equally important is the capability to offer bespoke customer insights, supporting our customers in their own digital evolution."

"Colt is leading the transformation in intelligent cloud and data center connectivity services around the globe," said Dion Joannou, Chief Executive Officer at Accedian. "They are truly at the forefront of enabling enterprises with the most agile, high-quality digital connections available-and dynamic networks need a dynamic promise of assurance. We are extremely proud that our very long-standing partner, Colt, has entrusted the quality and performance of the Colt IQ Network to Accedian Skylight."

