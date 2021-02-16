Colt DCS' Inzai 1 data centre awarded Stamp of Approval for Management & Operations

The award, certified by Uptime Institute Professional Services, is recognition of Inzai 1's operational sustainability

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services' (DCS) Inzai 1 data centre has today been awarded the Stamp of Approval for Management & Operations (M&O) by Uptime Institute Professional Services.

The M&O Stamp of Approval outlines the necessary measures data centre owners and operators must take to achieve the maximum uptime of their existing data centres. To earn the award, companies must conduct risk analysis on their selected data centre and take the necessary steps to mitigate against these risks.

Adherence to the Management and Operations measures has been proven to minimise the chances of human error, which is the number one cause of data centre downtime. It also allows companies to get the most out of their data centres and related assets.

The M&O Stamp of Approval was awarded to Colt DCS' Inzai 1 data centre following a document assessment in May 2020. This was subsequently followed by a site verification assessment, which was performed from 30th November 2020 to 2nd December 2020. The award is valid until 10th December 2022.

Hiroshige Sugihara, Vice President, Head of Asia-Pacific, Colt DCS, said: "This award demonstrates the high standards we hold ourselves to at Colt DCS. To make sure our customers get the best possible service, we do everything we can to avoid the risk of downtime and, as this award shows, we're succeeding.

"This award, in addition to the launch of our Inzai 3 hyperscale facility in 2020, also highlights our commitment in helping Japan achieve its digital transformation goals, set out by Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese Prime Minister. Colt DCS' data centres provide a demonstrably stable and expansive platform to support growth for countries and companies alike."

Inzai 1 is part of Colt DCS' three-site campus, which also possesses Inzai 2 and 3, both of which are hyperscale facilities. Inzai 1 remains one of the most secure, high-specification data centres in Japan. The facility is situated in Inzai city, Chiba, which is a low earthquake risk location just 40 minutes from Tokyo.

For more information about Colt DCS, visit http://www.coltdatacentres.net

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific.

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. http://www.coltdatacentres.net/

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success. www.uptimeinstitute.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821066/Colt_Data_Centre_Services_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Adeela Mahmood

Head of Global Marketing & Communications, Colt DCS

Adeela.Mahmood@colt.net

T: +44 (0)20 7947 1162

Related Links

https://www.coltdatacentres.net/



SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (DCS)