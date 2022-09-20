Colt DCS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Operational Efficiency and Value to Customers in the Data Center Infrastructure and Operations Industry

Colt DCS's continuous flow of communication builds client relationships and eases operations while delivering an exceptional customer experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the global data center infrastructure and operations industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its excellence in the sector.

Colt DCS's meticulous efforts and initiatives enhance the customer experience and ultimately ensures the customer satisfaction levels are high. Its excellent customer service and ownership experience enable total flexibility and transparency, with respect to operations and management. The company bolsters customer relationships to address current client needs. Colt DCS ensures it develops long-term partnerships with customers to preserve their internal business processes with passion and ease. Colt DCS's vision is to be the most trusted and customer centric operator in the industry and it is evident of the effort and value they put into achieving this.

The company continues to finetune and perfect its operational efficiency strategies, offering value to customers, in terms of power availability and uptime, temperature, and security management.

The company continues to adapt its design with consideration to the evolution of cooling technologies, power density requirements, sustainability issues and driving innovations from both the technical and operational perspective. The company addresses unmet market needs through a customer needs identification process, and its pre-sale strategy prioritizes collaboration, translating customer requirements into a highly tailored and flexible built-to-suit design, with the needed commercial framework to provide unmatched client services. From Health and Safety, to Physical and Cyber Security Colt DCS understands and delivers to its customers' needs whilst ensuring a Continuous Improvement mechanism can take them further forwards, keeping up with evolving demands.

Colt DCS's customer request portal provides simple but slick access to Service Requests and a Customer Service and Transformation Team working alongside a robust Incident and Change Team ensures Customers receive 24/7 assistance from a human being should they need it. The company maintains a high standard of data center operation supported by an experienced and unusually long serving work force. Having this trusted and stable workforce is testament to the focus Colt DCS has on its recruitment, retention and reward schemes.

The newly introduced 'internal performance control' governance approach works alongside various customer scoring criteria to ensure key functions maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and the Senior Management Team have full transparency of the activity and performance impacting the customer. The introduction of Colt DCS's Autodesk BIM360 enhances collaboration, control, and planning and provides complete access to updated project plans, including creative tools to manage large-scale projects more efficiently. Again, testament to Colt DCS's Continuous Improvement approach and desire to ensure they are easy to do business with.

According to Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan, "Colt DCS's unique Continuous Improvement mechanism of the post-sales process captures changing customer requirements and desires, feeding them into the business process. This ultimately adds new avenues of value addition to customers."

"Colt DCS has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and resources to invigorate and bolster its operational and design solutions that address current unmet market needs and anticipated future customer requirements. It offers high standards in operation and management, delivering a truly holistic solution and substantial value to customers," added Gnanajothi. For its strong overall performance, Colt DCS is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the data center infrastructure and operations industry.

