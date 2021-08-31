Colt Data Centre Services to Build New 45MW Osaka Keihanna Data Centre

This carrier neutral and diversely connected facility will be purpose-designed to meet the scalable capacity demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers looking for large scale facilities to meet growing requirements. Following the 2011 earthquake in Japan, many companies realised the benefit of geographically dispersed sites and so there is a large demand for data centres near Osaka as an integral part of disaster recovery plans.

The facility will employ state-of-the-art cooling technologies to ensure high efficiency, while supporting Colt DCS and its clients' sustainability targets.

The ground-breaking for this site swiftly followed the Colt DCS announcement of Fidelity's joint venture with Mitsui to provide advanced hyperscale data centres in Japan, with potential further growth in APAC.

"Mitsui is very pleased to celebrate the ground-breaking for the first data centre project in Keihanna. Starting with this exciting project, Mitsui hopes to further strengthen our partnership with Fidelity and Colt for our JV," commented by Shinsuke Waka, GM of Financial Business Division, from Mitsui & Co.

"There has been a surge in cloud service demand throughout Japan, all of which requires carrier-neutral network access in the region, as well as disaster recovery sites," commented Quy Nguyen, Vice President, Global Accounts and Solutions. "Combined with the fact that the Kansai region of Japan has a population of around 22.4 million, generating enough GDP to position itself at the same level as the Top 20 countries, we expect this facility to be a key site for Colt DCS."

"The acquisition of this site is another stake in the ground for us, demonstrating the momentum of our hyperscale strategy and cementing our foothold in APAC," added Padraig MacColgain, Vice President, Head of APAC at Colt DCS. "This land was not originally available for purchase by a data centre operator due to Keihanna Science City being an area designated for research and development activities. However, we received immense support from the Kyoto Prefectural authorities to help make our acquisition possible and want to thank them greatly for their support."

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific.

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. https://www.coltdatacentres.net/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603341/CGI_of_Colt_DCS_Data_Centre.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603342/CGI_of_Colt_DCS_Data_Centre.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603343/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)