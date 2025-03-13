ColorTokens Partners with Wipro to Enhance Cyber Resilience With a Breach Ready Security Solution for Global Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a global leader in enterprise microsegmentation, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to launch Breach Ready Security Solution — an AI-powered Zero Trust microsegmentation security defense solution tailored for global enterprises.

Breach Ready Security Solution offers comprehensive visualization of the security landscape with real-time risk identification. Enterprises get ransomware and malware impact mitigation for all workloads and endpoints, including cloud environments, IoT/OT devices and data centers to minimize any operational disruption. The solution integrates ColorTokens' comprehensive microsegmentation platform — Xshield™ — with Wipro's CoreProtect, a Wipro framework, to provide Zero Trust-based network segmentation. This comprehensive approach provides customers with an assessment of network security, development of a maturity roadmap, solution transformation, and 24/7/365 managed services leveraging Wipro's intelligent security operations.

Breach Ready fortifies cyber resilience using custom accelerators and AI-powered automation and orchestration tools delivered through Wipro's CyberShield platform. The platform is managed by teams of cybersecurity experts — Wipro Cybersecurists — for enterprises across major industries, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Pharma and MedTech, Manufacturing, CPG and Retail, Energy and Utilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Breach Ready Security Solution in partnership with ColorTokens," said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro. "It allows enterprises to identify and mitigate advanced cyberattacks, helping them minimize financial losses and reputational damage. Built on Wipro's Zero Trust framework, the solution addresses diverse use cases across industries. Insights from early implementations have refined the offering, enabling us to enhance the overall cybersecurity posture for enterprises spanning data centers, cloud environments, OT, IoT, and more."

Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and CEO of ColorTokens, added, "Wipro's vast expertise in cybersecurity, its global network of Cyber Defense Centers, and its robust digital solutions seamlessly complement our microsegmentation platform. Together, we're enabling organizations to bolster their cyber resilience. This partnership not only drives mutual growth but also informs the evolution of our product roadmap. We're excited to extend this collaboration to empower enterprises worldwide."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens is a premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, dedicated to making organizations "breach ready." By preventing the lateral spread of ransomware and advanced malware, ColorTokens protects complex network infrastructures through its innovative Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enabling the enforcement of granular micro-perimeters, swift isolation of critical assets, and effective breach response. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024), ColorTokens delivers proactive security that prevents disruptions and safeguards global enterprises. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Media Contact

Caroline Dobyns

ICR-Lumina for ColorTokens

colortokens@luminapr.com